Galaxy A53 5G with 8 GB of RAM appears with an unprecedented price at R$ 1664 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Launched in March 2022, the Galaxy A53 5G is a very complete smartphone in its price range. After all, it brings high quality screen, good chipset and water protection. And today, it’s cheaper in a new promotion for R$ 1664 in cash or R$ 1849 in up to 10 equal installments.

For those who don’t know, the Galaxy A53 features a 6.5″ FHD+ Super AMOLED display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. As a result, it delivers excellent quality for videos and games. Furthermore, its 5nm Exynos 1280 chip from Samsung is very efficient.

See too:

In cameras, the device also pleases with its 64MP main lens that supports optical image stabilization (OIS). There’s also a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling. In addition, it includes more highlights like IP67 (protects from water and dust), 5,000 mAh battery and support for 5G networks.

Main features:

Screen: 6.5″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate

6.5″ Full HD+ Super AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Samsung Exynos 1280

Samsung Exynos 1280 RAM: 6GB or 8GB

6GB or 8GB Internal storage: 128GB or 256GB

128GB or 256GB Back camera: 64 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2) + 5 MP (Macro, f/2.4) + 5 MP (Depth, f/2.4)

64 MP (Main, f/1.8, OIS) + 12 MP (Ultrawide, f/2.2) + 5 MP (Macro, f/2.4) + 5 MP (Depth, f/2.4) Frontal camera: 32 MP (f/2.2)

32 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 5,000mAh with 25W fast charging

5,000mAh with 25W fast charging Operational system: Android 12, under One UI 4.1

Android 12, under One UI 4.1 Safety: On-screen fingerprint reader

On-screen fingerprint reader Others: Stereo sound, support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, IP67.

With an unprecedented price in Brazil, the Galaxy A53 is an excellent investment:

WARNING: Promotion was tested at the time of publication, but may expire at any time without notice. To receive promotions as soon as she leaves directly on WhatsApp or Telegram, join our offer groups:

WhatsApp group

Telegram Group