Galaxy S23 and S23 Ultra: 200 MP camera details and screens leak

The Galaxy S23 line should only be announced in early 2023, but recent information may have revealed some of the features of Samsung’s phones. According to leaker Ice Universe, the S23 Ultra will feature a new 200 MP camerawhile the alleged screen details and dimensions of all models were also released.

According to the information, the Galaxy S23 Ultra should have a new ISOCELL camera with 200 MP resolution. The informant points out that it will have pixels that are 0.6µm in size and a 1/1.3″ sensor. The lens aperture of this camera would be f/1.7.

The specifications would differ from the ISOCELL HP1 and HP3 sensors, both already available on the market. Although with less details revealed so far, the rumor suggests the launch of a new sensor.

Rumors also cite that the S23 Ultra will retain the same design as the current Galaxy S22 Ultra, including the 10MP zoom camera. It should also have a fingerprint reader under the screen in a larger area, which would make it easier to use.

The screens of the S23 line

For the S23 line, Samsung is expected to keep the same look as the current generation. The screens must also keep the same sizes, while the dimensions may vary little between them.

In this case, the supposed S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra should continue with 6.1-inch (1080p), 6.6″ (1080p) and 6.8″ (1440p) screens, respectively. There are still no details, however, on the display technology that will be adopted in future models.

A detail practically already confirmed about the next generation is that Samsung should only use chipsets from Qualcomm.