Galo: confederations ask for a deadline to analyze Conmebol as a South American

photo: Publicity/Twitter/South American Atltico tries to recognize the Copa Conmebol bi as a Copa Sudamericana bi

At the virtual meeting of the CONMEBOL Club Committee, this Monday (12/9), there was a positive signal for recognition of the Conmebol Cup titles as equivalent to those of the Copa Sudamericana. The confederations, however, asked for a longer period to analyze the request. Atltico is the most interested in the topic.

The club committee is formed by the 16 teams that qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores in 2022. Of them, ten voted in favor of unifying the titles: Atltico, Vlez Sarsfield (Argentina), River Plate (Argentina), Talleres (Argentina) , Coln (Argentina), Boca Juniors (Argentina), Athletico-PR, Libertad (Paraguay), Fortaleza and Estudiantes (Argentina).

Among the votes against the recognition were Corinthians, Flamengo and Palmeiras. On the other hand, Emelec (Ecuador), Cerro Porteo (Paraguay) and Tolima (Colmbia) abstained. The information was provided by the ge and confirmed by supersports.

O supersports It also found that, in the voting of the federations of each country, Bolivia voted in favor, Chile against and the other eight (including the CBF) asked for more time to study the case. However, nothing has been formalized.

Therefore, the decision regarding the election of Atltico and the other six champion clubs of the extinct tournament must be known at the meeting of the executive council of Conmebol. There is still no date set for the event, which should take place in October.

In addition to Galo, champion in 1992 and 1997, Brazilians So Paulo, Botafogo and Santos, who are not part of the CONMEBOL committee, would benefit from the possible unification of the conquests.

The recognition of Copa Conmebol as South American would have a direct impact on the ranking of clubs in the largest football entity on the continent. The biggest champion, Atltico would be the biggest beneficiary and could add up to 300 points.