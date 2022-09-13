Galvão compares Pedro to Lewandowski and Tite praises Flamengo striker | well friends!

In an interview with “Bem, Amigos”, this Monday, Tite once again praised Pedro, from Flamengo, one of the novelties of the last squad call-up. When asked by Galvão Bueno, who highlighted the evolution in the finishing of the red-black striker, comparing it to Lewandowski, a Polish ace, Tite agreed with the analysis and revealed a conversation with Dorival Júnior, Flamengo’s coach.
– I see it and Dorival Júnior also sees it (Pedro as our Lewandowski). When I was talking to him I said: “His terminal move is impressive”. It follows any reasoning. His ability to score, to follow the players quickly, his technical ability. He is always the player of “it’s not strength, it’s a way” – highlighted Tite, about Pedro’s submission.
Compared to the other forwards vying for a spot in Qatar, in the debate whether eight or nine players from the sector will be taken, Tite highlighted that Pedro has different characteristics from his competitors, such as the ability to pivot and head.
– Peter is a pivot. He is the endgame player. Don’t want him to transition in speed, but give him the ball, to shore up, for a table, a header, to pierce the defense of an opponent who plays with his “butt back there” – said the coach.
– Richarlison is 9, Gabriel Jesus is 9, Matheus Cunha is 9 and Pedro is 9. The four have characteristics that modify – said Tite (in the video above).
Pedro was called up last Friday for the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia, which will take place on September 23 and 27, in France. This was Tite’s last list before the final call-up for the World Cup. The Flamengo striker is the current Libertadores top scorer with 12 goals in 12 games and is one of the highlights of Brazilian football this season.
Pedro do Flamengo is called up to the Tite team — Photo: André Mourão/ InFuture