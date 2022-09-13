Garuva will receive an investment of R$ 3 billion; see details

The small town in the North of Santa Catarina, with around 19,000 inhabitants – Garuva – should receive a mega-investment: between R$ 2 and R$ 3 billion.

This is because Diamante Geração de Energia, owner of the Jorge Lacerda Thermoelectric Complex, signed a contract with the Nebras Power group, an international energy investment company and a subsidiary of Qatar Electricity & Water Company (QWEC), for the establishment of a joint venture in which the companies will be able to jointly explore investments in gas thermoelectric plants, with a focus on Santa Catarina.

This joint venture will lead two projects. One of them will be in Garuva. This is the Norte Catarinense Thermoelectric Power Plant with the potential to generate 600 MW in the first phase. It is expected to come into operation around the year 2028.

According to Pedro Litsek, CEO of Diamante, the investment will be in the range of R$2 to R$3 billion. “There is already land in the municipality and licenses. The only question now is to win the energy auction and start construction”, explains Pedro Litsek.

The company expects to participate in the 2023 auctions. If it wins, the thermoelectric plant will begin construction in 2024. In the construction phase alone, it will generate 2,000 jobs and, during operation, about 100 jobs.

“Our Garuva project is an anchor and will even justify the start of the operation of the LNG terminal that is being built in the Port of São Francisco do Sul by New Fortress Energy”, explained the executive, citing 2.5 million of cubic meters of gas per day that will be used at the Norte Catarinense Thermoelectric Power Plant in Garuva, redistributing it to the entire state later on.

It is important to remember that the São Francisco do Sul terminal will receive liquid natural gas from several locations around the world, such as the United States, Holland, Algeria, Malaysia, among others. Where there is more competitive gas, it will be imported, not depending only on a single source of supply.

Expectations in Garuva

The mayor of Garuva, Rodrigo Adriany David, sees the investment as positive for the municipality and region.

“We are prepared and optimistic to receive these private investments with funds from Diamante Energia and Nebras Power, a company of the Government of Qatar. I understand that the economic return will further change the reality of the municipality. Today, we are investing in the Garuva Mais Qualulada program, offering technical courses to the population that wants to grow in their level of knowledge and thus have new job opportunities”, analyzed the mayor.

