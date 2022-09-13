Gift for Palmeiras. Flamengo gives up the Brazilian. For Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. Dorival has the permission of the board – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



“The number of absurd games, we won’t talk about that anymore.”



“It has undermined the ability of teams to reestablish their main teams. The proof of this is that São Paulo today (yesterday) played with a completely modified team.”



“Palmeiras in the previous round played with a completely modified team. Could it be that we were wrong this whole period that we did so?”



“They demanded the first team against Ceará. If we had done it, did you see the demand of the game against Vélez in the middle of the week? Would we have had the breath we had to turn that game around? That’s why I question a lot and follow what we all program in-house.”





The statements of Dorival Júnior after the suffered, questioned tie against Goiás brought to light what was decided with the football summit of the Flamengo.

The club will not make unnecessary sacrifices and lose focus on what is most important, to try to win the Brazilian.

With 12 rounds left for the tournament to end, the difference is nine points for the leader Palmeiras.

But the club is classified for the final of Libertadores, as a favorite, against Athletico Paranaense. The game, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, will be on October 29. Before that, there is the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday, at Maracanã, with a wide advantage over São Paulo. At Morumbi, Flamengo won 3-1.

The probability that the team will also reach the decision is enormous. The final has a chance to be scheduled for October 19. Ten days before the Libertadores decision.

But between these decisions, the Brazilian will continue.





Flamengo face Fluminense at home; Fortaleza, in Ceará; Bragantino, at Maracanã, Internacional, at Maracanã; Cuiabá, in Mato Grosso; Atlético Mineiro, at Maracanã, on October 15, four days before the possible final of the Copa do Brasil.

Then, América, in Minas Gerais, Santos, at Maracanã, on October 26, three days before the Libertadores decision.

In other words, Dorival Júnior is at serious risk if he keeps the main team in these eight matches that precede the Libertadores final.

It was Tite’s “collaboration”. That will take away Pedro and Everton Ribeiro, summoned for the friendlies of the Brazilian team against Ghana, on the 23rd, and Tunisia, on the 27th of this month, in France.

The pair will not be in the game against Fortaleza, at Castelão, on the 28th. As well as Arrascaeta and Varela, summoned by Uruguay.

Dorival Júnior exposed the situation to vice Marcos Braz.

And he won the approval to continue with the reserve team in the National Championship.

The direction wants the prize money for the Copa do Brasil title: R$ 60 million.

Plus the prestige of the third conquest of Libertadores, with the right to play for the world title again.

Dorival clings, as a defense to spare his holders, to what happened with Flamengo in 2008, in the round of 16 of the Libertadores.

The team, led by Joel Santana, beat the Mexicans away by 4-2. And lost at Maracanã by 3-0. And was eliminated. Joel didn’t bother to spare his starters, believing he wouldn’t take any risks. It turned out to be one of the biggest mistakes in his career.

“(…) Let’s be calm, patient and keep working with our feet on the ground based on the numbers that are passed and the conditions of each player. are our competitions, impossible to do.”

“Out of respect for the fans, I try to put the best team possible on the field, always in a position to be able to give an answer (in the Brazilian),” said Dorival yesterday.

What was agreed with the board ended up being passed on to the players.

And they too follow the same path.

They admit that they must save strength for the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores final.

Given the scenario, the Brazilian will not miss Flamengo.

Although Internacional has one more point, eight points away from the lead, Palmeiras’ leadership knows that Dorival Júnior’s squad is much better.

Ironically, Abel Ferreira’s eternal complaint, the unreal calendar, will be an accomplice in Palmeiras’ struggle to try one more Brazilian Championship.

All Flamengo holders together only in rare situations.

They will be preserved.

The club gives up the Brazilian, simple as that…



