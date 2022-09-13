Glove de Pedreiro announces that he abandoned his career as an influencer

Glove of Pedreiro has just dropped a bomb to the fans this Tuesday morning (13/9). The influencer announced, through a video posted on his Instagram profile, that he is abandoning his career as a content producer. Iran Ferreira stated that he will return to his normal life. The announcement came shortly after the content disappeared from his Instagram.

“Speak to my troops, guys, everyone is thinking that I was hacked there, I was not hacked. It’s because I deleted the videos, I really stopped, guys. [Vou] live my normal life, peaceful like that. The team I’m on are the best in the world, all good people, they’re part of my family, but it was my decision to stop”.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) At the age of 20, Iran Ferreira, better known as Luva de Pedreiro, decided to make humorous videos on TikTok, showing his skill in football. Shortly after, it went viral.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (3) A resident of the small town of Tábua, in Bahia, Iran managed to innovate in networks using a touch of authenticity and simplicity. It didn’t take long, and the young man became a phenomenon. Players of the Brazilian team, such as Neymar, Richarlison, and even Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, have already mentioned the Bahian in the networks.Playback / Instagram Advertising from partner Metrópoles 1 *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (7) To Esporte Espetacular, from TV Globo, the young man revealed a little about his difficult life. From a simple family, Iran has helped, since the age of 7, with care at home while her father works on a farm. Weeding the land, taking care of the animals and taking care of the family’s simple residence was the life that Luva de Pedreiro learned to live.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (6) Passionate about football, he decided to buy a glove in a construction material house, because he couldn’t afford to buy a professional one, to play with his colleagues. “I thought, you know what, I’m going to put my name like that so no one looks down on me. I solved the criticism that way”, said the boyreproduction Metrópoles 2 partner advertising *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (7) A short time later, the young man won the networks recording videos where he scores goals and celebrates in a funny way. The catchphrases “receive!”, “síi” and “thank you, my God” have stories. According to the young man, the first is to counter criticism: “When I score, I look at the camera and say it as an outburst.” said IranPlayback / Twitter Influencer-mason-glove-photo (1) “The ‘Síí’, I’m not going to lie, came from Cristiano Ronaldo, who I’m a big fan. The ‘thanks to God father’ and ‘Father, Son and Holy Spirit’ is because I have a lot of faith in God”, he added.Playback / Twitter Metrópoles 3 partner advertising *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (2) With the success, the young man accumulates more than 14 million followers on Instagram and more than 16.9 million on TikTok, a meteoric growth. Even so, Iran continues to maintain the model of success: a soccer ball, a dirt field in his city, a goal and the indispensable bricklayer’s glove.Playback / Instagram Influencer-mason-glove-photo (3) By exploding on social media, Iran Ferreira achieved the fame that everyone dreams of, closed advertising contracts with major brands, such as Amazon, and was present at major events, such as the final of the European Club Championship in Paris, France. Reproduction / Instagram Metrópoles 4 partner advertising *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (5) On June 19, however, something supposedly changed. During a live on social media, Iran was irritated by the charges he has suffered about not moving home and the scenario where he records. Luva de Pedreiro even answered some followers who asked him during the chatPlayback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (1) “Thank God, Dad. I’m here for my followers. What my followers say to me there… Are you connected? I don’t drink, partner. I’m sane. Are you on? But I want to vent on this p… I’m sick of it already,” he commented, elated.Playback / Instagram Advertising from the Metrópoles 5 partner *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (8) After Luva’s lines, fans even suggested that he would need help. For some, he has become a worldwide celebrity and wouldn’t be taking the pressure. Others imagine that Iran may have fallen out with the businessmanTwitter/Play Influencer-mason-glove-photo (2) In April, what was supposed to be cause for celebration turned into a big controversy. This is because upon receiving the silver plaque from YouTube (object given to those who reach the mark of 100 thousand subscribers on the platform), Luva de Pedreiro saw its name lose space for the name of ASJ ConsultoriaPlayback / Twitter Metrópoles 6 partner advertising *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (4) Even though Iran’s YouTube channel was just called Glova de Pedreiro, the company owned by Allan Jesus, the businessman, requested customization on the sign with the additional name. In this way, when publishing the photo holding the gift, the young man was alerted by fans and personalities of the platform about what was happening.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (6) This situation and the recent announcement of a pause in the recording of the videos sparked public alert. In the late afternoon of the following day, however, the young man appeared on the networks again showing a football match. Playback / Instagram 0

Even though his career is at a standstill, Iran stated that he will conclude the work done with brands recently: “And the brands that I’m there, I’ll complete the work that I’ve closed, I’ll work. But after that I won’t make a video anymore. It’s on, right? It’s us, like that. But you can let it be just gold. (…) Never forget to receive“.

Stay in!

To stay on top of everything about the universe of famous and entertainment, follow @leodias on Instagram.

Now we are also on Telegram! Click here and receive all the news and exclusive content first hand.