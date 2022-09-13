Glove de Pedreiro deletes videos from the social network and announces the end of his career: ‘I’m going to live my normal and peaceful life’ | Bahia

The digital influencer Iran Ferreira, better known as Luva de Pedreiro, posted a video this Tuesday (13th) to announce that he will leave his career consolidated on the internet. With more than 18 million followers on Instagram alone, the Bahian deleted all posts on the page and said that, after fulfilling signed contracts, he intends to return to life away from the spotlight.

“Speak to my troop. Everyone is thinking I was hacked, but I wasn’t hacked. I deleted the videos and stopped. I’m going to live my normal and peaceful life like that. The team I’m on is the best in the world, all good people and part of my family, but that was my decision”.

Luva announced that he will fulfill all the contracts signed with the brands, however, as soon as he closes the work cycle, he ends production as a digital influencer.

“With the brands that I have, I will complete the works that I closed, but after that, I will not make any more videos”, he concluded.

Luva is from Quijingue, a city 322 kilometers from Salvador, and became a sensation on the networks with videos of his achievements in a floodplain field in the city, always accompanied by the catchphrase “receive!”.

The celebration of each goal went viral, especially in the world of the ball. Neymar, Nenê, the Germans Serge Gnabry and Kimmich, and even Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, shared content from Bahia and, like the millions of followers, took the ‘receive’ to various corners.

In June of this year, Luva had announced a pause in the production of the videos due to problems with his manager. At the time, he claimed that advertising contracts had not been paid.

In a post at the time, Luva was irritated by the charges he had been suffering, which worried fans.

Luva leaves his career less than three months after announcing that he would have businessman and former futsal player Falcão as an agent.

Iran Ferreira is 20 years old and is currently the most followed football influencer on Instagram, with over 18 million followers. On TikTok, he mobilizes more than 19 million subscribers.

In August of this year, he even celebrated the fact that he signed the biggest advertising contract of his career. Hours after this announcement, the Bahian celebrated the milestone of almost 5 million views in just one story – a short-lived video posted on Instagram, which disappears after 24 hours of publication.

Its name Luva de Pedreiro refers to the gloves used by the young man to play football. He became a viral sensation with the catchphrase ‘receive’, in videos of his exploits in a floodplain field in the city of Quijingue.

