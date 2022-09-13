Glove of Pedreiro announces career break after deleting videos from the web

After deleting all the videos from his Instagram account, which has more than 18 million followers, influencer Iran Ferreira, known as ‘Luva de Pedreiro’, published a video to explain that he will take a break from his career.

In the short video, he says that he was not hacked, as many thought, and explains the reasons that led him to delete the videos.

“Speak, my troop! Guys! Everyone is thinking I was hacked, but I wasn’t hacked, no. I deleted the videos anyway. I really stopped, guys. Live my normal and quiet life. That way”, he said.

Luva de Pedreiro also thanked the team he has been working with and said that the decision came from him. In addition, the influencer guaranteed that he will complete projects already started with sponsors.

“The team I’m on are the best in the world, all good people, they’re part of my family, but that was my decision – to stop. [usando], I will complete the jobs that I closed. I’ll finish it, but after that I won’t do video anymore,” she said. “Like that. We are just gold. Receive! Thank God father! Thanks, my troop!”, concluded the influencer,” he concluded.

In contact with the UOL Esportethe young man’s team clarified that the excess of work added to a health problem made him rethink the pace of his career.

Iran felt pain in his body, had a fever and a runny nose, and was treated at Hospital Samaritano yesterday, in São Paulo. Doctors diagnosed a sore throat. With that, the influencer was worried and understood that he needed a rest period, but promised to fulfill all professional obligations.

“He has been working a lot on recording sets and also for a project that involves the World Cup. That’s why he decided to take a few weeks off from social networks, but he will fulfill all his obligations”, highlighted Mozyr Sampaio, one of the agents. from Iran’s team, to UOL.

In addition to an intense recording rhythm, Iran has been traveling the world to fulfill his schedule with partners and invitations. He has recently been to Morocco, as well as Italy, Spain and Portugal. Afterwards, the young man went to São Paulo for the Brasil Futebol Expo 2022 fair, CBF, and went to Rio de Janeiro to enjoy Rock in Rio.

It is not the first time

This is the second time in less than four months that Luva de Pedreiro has announced a career break – the first was in June. On the occasion, Iran Ferreira made a strong outburst during a live.

“Thank God, Dad. I’m for my followers. What my followers say to me there… You know? I don’t drink, partner. I’m healthy. full now,” he said.

“A hug for you there. These days I don’t post a video. I’m going to stay there for a while… Are you on? Without posting a video. I’m going to cool my head, man! They keep bothering the guy. p… it’s alone. God and my fans, bro. Fuck… the rest is the rest”, he concluded.

businessman exchange

After the first break in his career, Luva de Pedreiro got involved in a controversy with businessman Allan de Jesus, who was taking care of his career.

After exchanging accusations, former futsal player Falcão started to manage the career of Luva de Pedreiro.