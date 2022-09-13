Glove of Pedreiro “ends” career without realizing big dream

Credit: Playback / Instagram

The sudden decision of influencer Luva de Pedreiro to interrupt his career on the internet left many loose ends, including for the young man himself. At the age of 20, the star saw his rise happen in a very fast way, he met his football idols, but he didn’t get to fulfill a wish expressed recently.

Iran Ferreira, the identity of the person behind the TikTok character, has just returned from Europe after a much-celebrated tour of the Bahian native of Quijingue. There, he met with the Atlético de Madrid squad, posed with Vinícius Júnior, made a collab with Khaby Lame and was received by Ronaldo Fenômeno at Valladolid.

Back in Brazil, Luva de Pedreiro revealed to his followers last week that he had a dream to meet Pope Francis, leader of the Catholic Church who resides in the Vatican. The message was published by the influencer on his Twitter account and remained on the air for a few days until it was deleted.

Religion was part of Glova de Pedreiro’s career

Iran has never hidden his religious side in the videos he has produced for the internet. One of her catchphrases even mentioned her spiritual beliefs. “Thanks to God, Father”, was one of the young man’s cries with each goal scored on the terrão fields in his first videos. The brand continued with the star until his last posts made.

Luva de Pedreiro did not confirm whether one day he will return to producing videos for the internet, but he said that he will comply with all contracts that are already signed. If you add up the numbers of Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, the digital phenomenon reaches the expressive number of 40 million followers.