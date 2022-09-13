Godard died of assisted suicide in Switzerland, says French newspaper

Jean-Luc Godard, who died this Tuesday (13) at the age of 91, would have resorted to assisted suicide. The technique is allowed in Switzerland, the country where the actor lived. The information is from the French newspaper Libration.

A member of the family reportedly explained to the newspaper that Godard was not sick, but very exhausted. “He made the decision to end it. It was his decision and it was important to him that she be known,” the unnamed source reportedly said. Libration claims that another person close to the filmmaker has confirmed the information. The cause of death was not officially disclosed by the director’s family.

When opting for assisted suicide, the person himself, assisted by third parties, takes the final action. different from euthanasia, in which another person performs the fatal action.

Its legislation only makes one reservation about the technique. “Whoever, motivated by a selfish motive, incites a person to commit suicide, or helps him to commit suicide, will be punished with imprisonment for not more than five years or a pecuniary fine”, defines the Penal Code of the country.

The filmmaker had already suggested that he would have no problem opting for assisted suicide in an interview he gave in 2014 to talk about the film “Adeus Linguagem”, which was competing at the Cannes Film Festival. “If I’m really sick, I don’t want to be dragged around in a wheelbarrow… No way,” he said at the time.

Godard is one of the founders of the nouvelle vague, and he was consecrated for leading a revolution in cinema. The French-Swiss director marked the history of audiovisual production with works such as ‘Acossado’, ‘Uma Mulher Uma Mulher’ and ‘Bando Parte’.