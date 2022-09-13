Goiás president joins Palmeiras and attacks Flamengo

The 1-1 draw between Goiás and Flamengo at the Haile Pinheiro stadium for the 26th round of the Brazilian Championship resulted in controversy outside the four lines. In the 41st minute of the second half, Rubro-Negro equalized in a bid that needed VAR technology to be validated and generated revolt in Goiânia.

According to the president of Goiás, Paulo Rogério Pinheiro, the referee Ramon Abatti needs to be banned from working in Flamengo games. As stated by the Emerald representative, Abatti was wrong by not canceling Matheus França’s goal. Previously, in Rogério’s view, the same judge benefited Fla for not having scored an alleged penalty by Vidal on Gustavo Gomez. At the time, Mengo faced Palmeiras for the 23rd round at Allianz Parque.

Read too: Flamengo will be missing in defense against Fluminense on Sunday

“This referee draw no one ever sees. Put two balls of the scheme and that’s it. Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of CBF, I support you, I was the first to sign your ticket, now you have to knock on the table and do something. If all clubs are complaining, where is the mistake? I think it’s both (technical error and slutty). This referee (Ramon Abatti) cannot whistle another Flamengo game, he deliberately harmed Palmeiras”, said Paulo.

Next, Rogério Pinheiro criticized the assistant Kleber Lucio. According to the president, the Bandeira should receive a 60-day punishment. In addition, the fact that Raphael Claus, FIFA referee, refereed Grêmio and Vasco for Série B was called into question.

“Enough of all the bullshit with arbitration in Brazil. Enough of the VAR referee that nobody knows who he is, tell them to do the VAR in the stadium, now they’ve hidden him in Rio de Janeiro, it’s very easy. Arbitration in Brazil is ridiculous. This flag (Kleber Lucio) should be suspended for 60 days, and come back in the under-15, under-17 so they can learn something in 10 years. Now they (CBF) put a FIFA referee in a Serie B game, but they don’t put it here in Serie A, that’s wrong”, he concluded.

Follow Yago Martins on twitter.

Be a supporter and help us improve: CLICK HERE and be part of the community.