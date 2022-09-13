Good sign for Ambev (ABEV3), alert for fashion retail: what the data beyond deflation showed for companies

The August price data measured by the IPCA (consumer price index) were released last Friday (9) and, despite showing a new deflation of 0.36%, they concealed core and diffusion measures that are still persistently high.

In a report, Bradesco BBI highlighted that beer inflation data accelerates significantly in relation to previous months and in relation to general inflation, as well as in relation to the inflation of cookies and pasta and processed foods. The bank’s analysts highlighted that they expect this trend to continue in September, as retailers work completely with beer inventories that have seen lower prices.

Home beer, purchased at retailers, rose 2.37% in the monthly comparison, exceeding 10% in the last twelve months. The drink away from home, sold in bars and restaurants, rose 1.71% on a monthly basis and 6.50% on an annual basis.

For BBI analysts, the data give a positive reading for Ambev (ABEV3), a stock whose recommendation by analysts is to buy, with a target price of R$ 21. BBI points out that investors are focused on recovering margins, which must be supported by higher beer prices. Already cost pressures decrease with aluminum, which is used to produce cans, and which dropped 10% in the last month. The price of oil, which affects freight expenses, dropped 7% in the last month.

“As a result, we estimate that beer costs dropped 2% year-on-year, based on prices spot [à vista] of commodities”, points out the BBI, while there was beer inflation.

Analysts estimate that Ambev is trading at an attractive price-to-earnings multiple for the next 12 months of 16x, below the historical average of 23x (at the estimated 2022 price target, trading at 21x). “Our EBITDA [lucro antes de juros, impostos, depreciações e amortizações] is on average approximately 10% above the consensus for 2023 and 2024, as we reflect the benefit of lower commodity costs and higher beer prices.”

Itaú BBA highlighted the scenario for apparel companies after the index showed a 1.69% rise in prices for the segment, above the 0.83% expected by the bank on a monthly basis. In twelve months, the high exceeds 17%. In addition, parallel data showed that household savings increased by 350 basis points in the quarter to 8.9% in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), beating the seven-year average of 8.6%.

For analysts, the news is not positive for apparel companies. They highlight that the market already expected retailers to face a difficult comparison base in the second half of 2022 (2H22).

However, they believe that higher-than-expected apparel inflation and the normalization of household savings (and increased spending on services, one of the main drivers of GDP growth above forecast of 1.2% in 2Q22) will likely translate into a less benign macroeconomic scenario for sales and for profitability in the sector in the short term – a point to be monitored closely.

