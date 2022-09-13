Grupo Mateus Has Already Doubled in Price and Can Value More 100%

Since the end of June, the share price of the Grupo Mateus supermarket and cashier chain (GMAT3) has been rising. The value doubled, from R$3.28 on June 22 to the current R$6.67. And it could go even higher, according to analysts.

The French supermarket chain needs to get rid of part of the Big stores by determination of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade). There are 14 stores for sale, in an operation that can reach between R$ 450 million and R$ 600 million, according to Valor Econômico.

Understand the possible sale: It’s not the first time these stores have changed hands – or names. Grupo Big is the former Walmart – the American company bought the Big brand in 2005 and sold the Brazilian operation to the private equity fund Advent in 2018. The Walmart name was also discontinued in Brazil and, in March 2021, Carrefour bought the entire business, for R$ 7.5 billion.

Cade approved this transaction in May of this year, but with the restriction on the sale of some stores, which is being done now.

According to Valor, of the 14 stores, two are practically sold — one in Gravataí (RS) for the Rio Grande do Sul chain Asun Supermercados, and another in Olinda (PE), for the Mateus Group itself.

The information is that Carrefour’s other assets are being analyzed by Grupo Mateus in Pernambuco, Alagoas and Bahia. They are old units of Big Bompreço and Maxxi Atacado. The points are worth between R$35 million and R$45 million, according to Valor’s sources.

Grupo Mateus has 222 stores in the country, most of them between Maranhão, Piauí and Pará.

What drives the action most? The group, which has its stores concentrated in the northeast, showed good results in the second quarter of 2022, which motivated investors to bet on the action. The company managed to increase its net income by 38.6% in relation to the previous year’s result, which reached R$ 264 million.

In the medium term, this cash and carry format should gain space on top of other models, analysts hope, such as neighborhood stores and supermarkets, the bank published. The wholesale, also known as “cash and carry”, according to studies by Itaú BBA, reached the end of last year with a market share of 45%.

In 2016, this percentage was only 26%. And that doesn’t appear to be anywhere near a ceiling, as supermarkets and hypermarkets still hold half the market share, the bank said. Increasing the government subsidy, Auxílio Brasil, to R$600 per month could further boost these companies’ revenue.

And is it a good investment to buy GMAT3 shares? For Itaú BBA, both GMAT3 and CRFB3 have a neutral rating: it is better not to buy or sell.

“The market already expected that Carrefour would sell the 14 stores of the BIG Group. The surprising twist is that the Mateus Group would be one of the buyers”, published the bank in a document for shareholders. This is because the Mateus Group’s strategy, until now, has been to build new units and not to buy.

For the bank, Grupo Mateus has low indebtedness and the acquisition would not affect the company’s cash, in addition to accelerating expansion.

The BBA estimates that the paper will value up to R$ 14.50 by the end of the year, an increase of 117% – which is great. But this rise may be short-lived: during 2023, the asset should depreciate reaching R$ 10.30, estimates the bank.

Carrefour (CRFB3) is an action that has been operating in the blue throughout the year. Since the beginning of 2022, it has already risen 46.58%, to R$20.99. What has benefited the asset is the demand for lower prices on the part of consumers who are looking for wholesale (Carrefour owns Atacadão) to defend themselves against inflation. By the end of the year, the share should reach R$ 22.60 according to the BBA. By the end of 2023, it could fall to R$17.70.

Safra also has a neutral recommendation for Carrefour. But for Grupo Mateus, the bet is on purchase, with the target price under review. For the bank, the group has benefited from Auxílio Brasil.

XP also recommends buying, with a target price for the end of 2022 of R$9 per share. “The company is well positioned to consolidate the North and Northeast markets, given its successful expansion strategy, complementary store formats and solid logistics network. In addition, Grupo Mateus should more than double its stores by 2025 and, taking to an average annual revenue growth of 2 digits”, published the brokerage in a document for shareholders.