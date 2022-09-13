Guns N’ Roses makes history in Goiânia, parades hits and makes the audience sing along at the show | Goiás

Guns N’ Roses played for about 3 hours at the Serra Dourada Stadium, presented the band’s main hits and made the audience sing along on the hot Sunday night (11). Californians entered the history of international concerts in Goiânia.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

Axl, Slash, Duff and company took the stage at 8pm, punctually, leaving behind the old stereotype of the band always being late. Age – in their 60s – does not prevent musicians from running from one side of the stage to the other, dancing and also enjoying the show itself.

Guns N’ Roses reinterprets the Monument to the Three Races

Fans camp outside Serra Dourada the day before the show to see idols up close

It’s so easy, song from the album Appetite for Destruction, released in 1987, opened the show and already set the fans on fire. From there, it was just classic: Live and Let Die, Civil War, Sweet Child O’ Mine, November Rain, Knocking on Heavens Door, Nightrain, Patience and Welcome to the Jungle were on the set list.

1 of 1 Guns N’ Roses in concert at Serra Dourada Stadium — Photo: Paula Resende/g1 Guns N’ Roses in concert at Serra Dourada Stadium — Photo: Paula Resende/g1

If the problems in Axl’s voice are always questioned, for the Goiás public this was not a problem. The full Serra Dourada Stadium helped him with his vocals, singing all the songs. The fan reaction was recalled by bassist Duff McKagan: “Thank you, Goiânia. Devastating show”, he said in English on his social network.

Guns N’ Roses performs at Serra Dourada Stadium, in Goiânia

Professor Hélio Pinheiro and his wife, firefighter Regiane Pinheiro, left their triplets at home to enjoy the show.

“They’re 3 years old, but when they’re old enough, they’ll join us on rock and roll,” he said.

And speaking of son, there were several parents who, being fans of the band, passed this love for Guns to the new generations. Professor Adriano Diniz took his daughter, Isabela Diniz, to the show and was thrilled with the moment.

“It’s the first time she’s been coming and she was the one who said: ‘Dad, I want to go’. And in that one month period [antes do show] she was enjoying everything, she’s a big fan”, he said.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.

Guns N ‘Roses makes history in Goiânia, parades hits and makes the public sing along at the show