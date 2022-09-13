HAS THE BRAZIL AID LOAN ALREADY BEEN RELEASED? Consigned can be RELEASED TODAY (13); check out the latest news from Auxílio Brasil loan

More than 20 million beneficiary families from Auxílio Brasil are waiting for new information about the contracting operation payroll loans of Brazil aid.

At the beginning of the last month, the Ministry of Citizenship released the information that there is already a forecast for the release of loan consignment of Auxílio Brasil, which has considerably increased the doubts about the mod.

HOW DOES THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSIGNATED LOAN WORK?

O Consigned Loan from Auxílio Brasil is a modality of payroll loan application derived from Brazil Aid. The operation will work as follows:

After having the operation regulated by the Ministry of Citizenship, the credit of the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan will be released; Citizens who are interested in hiring, beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil or other government income transfer benefits, should seek the bank of their choice, as long as the institution has adhered to the modality; After applying for the payroll loan, the beneficiary will undergo an analysis by the financial institution. Once approved, you can access the value.

O credit paymentonce requested, will be deducted directly from the benefit of the contractor.

Thus, beneficiaries who apply for the payroll loan may have until 40% of the total amount of the installment of the aid committed.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO THE AUXÍLIO BRASIL CONSIGNATED LOAN? HOW TO APPLY?



may apply for the loan of Auxílio Brasil, above all, beneficiary families from the program. Those who are:

In extreme poverty, with monthly income up to R$ 105;

In poverty, with monthly income between R$ 105.01 and R$ 210;

Families with pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers or people aged 0 to 21 years old;

In emancipation rule.

See here the latest information from the Ministry of Citizenship on the Payroll Loan for Auxílio Brasil

WHEN WILL THE AID BRAZIL LOAN BE RELEASED?

This month, it was announced by the Ministry of Citizenship the information that the loan of Aid Brazil should begin to be released for request as early as this month of September.

At dates have not yet been made public. At the moment, the beneficiaries await the advancement of the Ministry’s regulatory process to have full service access.

BANKS THAT WILL MAKE THE BRAZIL AID LOAN

THE Federal Savings Bankthe financial institution responsible for the payment of Auxílio Brasil, and the Bank of Brazil are the main banks that have already declared adherence to the provision of the payroll loan.

THE official list of all institutions that will grant the loans has not yet been released by the Ministry of Citizenship, but some banks have already been approved.

See some of them below:

Federal Savings Bank;

Bank of Brazil;

Pan Bank;

Safra Bank;

Bank Agi;

Daycoval;

Financial Invoice;

BMG.

LATEST NEWS ON THE CONSIGNED LOAN OF AUXÍLIO BRASIL

So far, it is known that: