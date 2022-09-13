Have you heard of OPEN FINANCE? Learn all about the new banking practice

Banking institutions are increasingly linked to new financial modalities, and this time, the subject is about Open Finance. This is a practice that aims to further facilitate the relationship between banks and customers. The novelty, which is mandatory only for certain institutions, is already being practiced voluntarily, even for those who would not have to comply.

Therefore, the novelty goes hand in hand with the Open Bank, which consists of a set of rules on sharing data from customers who have an active relationship with a bank. That is, considering the banks that have already joined the practice. Therefore, if you use a function available from banking institutions, it is worth understanding a little better what it is all about.

What is the Open Finance

First of all, I’m sure you’ve already needed to use some of the services provided by certain banking institutions. Among these services are the checking account, salary account, savings account, paycheck, credit card, among many other factors. In addition, according to the company Digital Money, responsible for journalistic areas focused on finance, each Brazilian adult has, on average, 3.6 accounts in different banks. This number was released in 2021.

Thus, until now, institutions have walked individually in terms of controlling their clients’ finances. This then, is the brand new change. O Open Finance it is precisely a practice aimed at sharing customers’ personal data, through a bank income. That is, among the banks that a user has an account with. The aim is to facilitate communication between companies, always aiming to have better options for customers.

This happens through the analysis of options aimed at a customer’s interest. That is, banks will be able to consider, through this data sharing, which are the best options and offers for a customer. For example, a bank offers a low limit for the same individual who has several credit options at another institution. The first company in question will be able to consult the payment history of that customer, as well as information regarding expenses, and thus, offer the best possible condition, which will please this individual.

Banks that joined the modality

First, it must be said that the practice of Open Finance emerged through the Central Bank. The BC is an entity directly linked to the State. In other words, it is the gateway to new changes in several other institutions. Thus, the service became mandatory for banks that fit into category S1 – those responsible for 10% or more of the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product) – and S2 – for those responsible for more than 1% -.

Therefore, some examples of banks that had, indispensably, to adopt the measure, are: Itaú Unibanco, Bradesco, Banco do Brasil, Santander, among others. However, the Nubank, although it is not mandatory to adopt, decided to implement the new modality in its services. This is because it fits into the S3 category, that is, it has a value lower than 1% of GDP.

According to Cristina Junqueira, CEO of the bank, the measure makes it possible to get to know the platform’s customers better, in addition to having better control over the financial behavior of its users. Thus, the trend is that even in this year 2022, several other banks will also adopt the OFF Finally, responsible banks insure their customers under the guarantee of data protection. Therefore, no data may be disclosed without authorization. That is, customers will be able to choose the type of information sharing.

