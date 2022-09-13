“He deliberately harmed”; Ramon Abatti ‘ready’ and president of Goiás rummage through Palmeiras’ past

Goiás entered the field last Sunday (11) to face Flamengo, within their domains, hoping for a victory to confirm the good phase and distance themselves from the Z-4 ​​in the Brazilian Championship. After opening the scoring in the second half, the team led by Jair Ventura suffered the equalizing goal, which was confirmed after VAR assistance.

Nonetheless, the arbitration decision generated a lot of revolt in Esmeraldinoespecially coming from the board. The match referee, coincidentally, was the same one who whistled the national classic between Palmeiras and Dorival Júnior’s team.which also generated a lot of controversy in the final bid, in which Vidal would have committed a very clear penalty on Gómez.

Totally in disbelief with what was seen, the president of Goiás, Paulo Rogério Pinheiro, did not forgive the referee Ramon Abatti, asking that he be banned from working in games involving the Cariocas. As stated by the representative, it was a mistake not to have annulled the goal scored by Matheus França, in the same way that he cited the fact that the same judge had not awarded an alleged penalty by Vidal on Gustavo Gómez.

“No one ever sees this referee draw. Put two balls of the scheme and that’s it. Ednaldo Rodrigues, president of CBF, I support you, I was the first to sign your ticket, now you have to hit the table and do something If all clubs are complaining, where is the mistake? I think it’s both (technical error and slutty). This referee (Ramon Abatti) cannot officiate any more Flamengo matches, he deliberately harmed Palmeiras“said Paulo, who also criticized the assistant Kleber Lucio and questioned the “absence” of Raphael Klaus.

“Enough of all the bullshit with arbitration in Brazil. Enough of the VAR referee that nobody knows who he is, tell them to do the VAR in the stadium, now they’ve hidden him in Rio de Janeiro, it’s very easy. Arbitration in Brazil is ridiculous. This flag (Kleber Lucio) should be suspended for 60 days, and come back in the under-15, under-17 so they can learn something in 10 years. Now they (CBF) put a FIFA referee in a Serie B game, but they don’t put it here in Serie A, that’s wrong”finished.