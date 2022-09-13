“He has the touch, and he doesn’t hold”; Audio of Flamengo’s goal against Goiás is released

O Flamengo had everything to shorten the distance to Palmeiras in the fight for the title of the Brazilian Championship. However, after a tie with Goiás, away from home, and with the rival’s victory over Juventude, the difference between the teams is nine points.

In the match, the goal of the Flamengo was questioned a lot by the players of Goiás, who thought that there was a foul in the goalkeeper Tadeu. In the bid, after a corner taken by Arrascaeta, Léo Pereira shares high with Tadeu, and Matheus França kicked into the back of the net. At the time, referee Ramon Abatti called a foul, but the VAR asked for a review because it thought it was legal.

This Tuesday (13), the CBF – Brazilian Football Confederation released the VAR audios in the analysis of the Flamengo goal that was validated. In the audio released, the referee says: “I don’t see a foul. He has the touch, and he doesn’t hold it. For me, there’s not that touch on the goalkeeper’s arm. It was shoulder. I recommend the review for possible lack of the goalkeeper. “. And the field referee completes: He deflects before, he doesn’t catch the ball. He doesn’t have possession of the ball, he doesn’t. The goal is cool.

In an interview after the tie, the Flamengo defender commented on the goal: “The impression was that after I touched the ball, if I’m not mistaken, his glove (Tadeu) touched my head. move you can see that I didn’t even run into him. I headed it, ended up inside the goal after the header. I think it was a normal move, the VAR checked, saw that everything was right. We have to trust him, like us has been trusting.”

After the tie in the Brasileirão, Flamengo now faces São Paulo, on Wednesday (14), for the second game of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. Mengão continues with a large advantage on the scoreboard, won the first duel by 3 to 1 and may even lose by 1 to 0 that advances to another final in the season.