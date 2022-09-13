Health Department will disable more SUS cards this week; learn how to regularize – GAZ

The Health Department of Santa Cruz do Sul started this Monday, 12, the deactivation of a new batch of SUS cards. At this stage, the focus is on cards referring to hospital admissions that did not go through the basic municipal care network. The work, which seeks to measure the real number of users that must be served by the municipality, should extend until this Friday, 16.

When it was carried out for the first time, in March of this year, 174,892 registered SUS cards were identified. However, the population of the municipality is estimated at just over 132 thousand inhabitants. So far, Santa Cruz do Sul has deactivated 26,206 cards with some non-compliance.

The municipal secretary of Health, Daniela Dumke, reinforces that patients in urgent and emergency situations with the SUS card deactivated will not fail to be attended in any of the health units. However, those who need elective care – which is not urgent or emergency – must, before seeking the service, schedule an appointment at the Regulation Center (Rua Ernesto Alves, 746) by phone (51) 3715-4013, to regularize the card.

