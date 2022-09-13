Higher-than-expected US inflation reinforces bet that the Fed will raise interest rates by 0.75 point at the next meeting

The announcement of higher-than-expected inflation for American consumers in August practically defined that the Federal Reserve should decide on a 0.75 percentage point increase in US interest rates next week, according to market analysts.

The Labor Department said the monthly headline rate was up 0.1% from July (the consensus was for a deflation of 0.1%) and that the annualized comparison was 8.5%, when it was expected to be 8.3%.

“It pretty much removed any doubts about the chance (of the Fed) slowing down. It even creates a doubt for the November meeting”, said Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos. He points out that for that November meeting, 83% of the market was still predicting a rise of just 0.5 percentage points (pp) and that only 7.3% were betting on a rise of 0.75 points (or 75 basis points). , but that this share should increase in the coming weeks.

For Fabio Fares, specialist in macro analysis at Quantzed, the market will put “a premium on the curve”, since several sectors are still persistent in inflation, with the exception of energy, due to the decrease in the price of gasoline.

“I believe we will start to have a 75 basis point rate hike from the Fed next week, plus a further 75 basis point hike in November, taking year-end rates to between 4.25% and 4.5%. This inflation is proving to be much more persistent than the Fed imagined. And Powell (Jerome Powell, president of the American central bank) had already stated that they remain firm with the objective of controlling inflation”, says Fares.

Morgan Stanley points out that the August number clearly sends a message hawkish (in the sense of monetary tightening), as signs of decelerating price pressures in July proved to be short-lived.

In the opinion of the bank’s economists, the data is unlikely to change the path of the Fed’s short-term policy much, as the communications from the members of the monetary authority last week had already clearly defined the pace of 75 basis points for the FOMC. this month, highlight.

“That said, this month’s data increases the difficulty for the Fed to manage an eventual reduction in the pace of tightening from 75 basis points to 50 basis points and beyond, which we expect will happen at the November FOMC. More sustained pressure from utilities, in particular rents, could lead the Fed to contemplate a longer tightening cycle and a higher maximum rate.

The CME Group’s monitoring platform points out that financial market expectations that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate exceeds 4% by the end of this year grew after the CPI was released.

The tool points to a 47.5% chance that the base rate will end the year in the range between 4.00% and 4.25%, from 20.1% before the data. It also indicates a 19.8% probability that interest rates will reach the range of 4.25% to 4.50% by December, and 2.3% that they will reach the level of 4.50% to 4.75%. Currently, Fed Funds are between 2.25% and 2.50%.

After the inflation data, Goldman Sachs raised its forecast for a rate advance from 0.25 point to 0.5 point at the Fed’s December meeting, while projecting an interest rate hike by 0.75 percentage point at the meeting on the 21st. With this month’s rise, followed by 0.5 point hikes in November and December, the final 2022 interest rate would go to between 4% and 4.25%.

