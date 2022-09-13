hiring rises 45.6% in August

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

According to Daniella Marques, president of Caixa Econômica Federal, the contracting of housing financing at the institution, through the Casa Verde e Amarela program, was R$ 7.2 billion in August, which corresponds to a value 45.6% higher than reported in the same month last year.

And, according to the Brazilian Chamber of Construction Industry (Cbic), the amount is also 36% higher than the one presented in July.

Expansion in income brackets

According to Daniella, the growth is due to the changes adopted by Casa Verde e Amarela to ensure that families can have access to housing policy. The executive also cited as an example the expansion of income brackets. The last change increases the maximum term of funding in the program from 30 to 35 years and started to be valid only at the beginning of September.

According to José Carlos Martins, president of Cbic, if growth continues, it will exceed the budget for the program for the year. However, Daniella said that it is necessary to wait for this month’s data to know if there really was a change in the level of hiring. Or if the rise was due to pent-up demand.

“We had made estimates based on origination, and with this set of changes, we could estimate 20% growth in the second half of the year compared to the first. But, this August number tells us that we can move up a level,” he said.

In August, housing financing for individuals totaled R$ 5.8 billion.

Reduction of bureaucracy

Also according to the president of Caixa, the institution has sought to improve the customer experience with the state-owned company, making service more agile and digital, and thus reducing bureaucracy. Because, the measure is necessary to prevent the real estate financing client from choosing to hire other services in other banks.

What are the rules for opening a micro-enterprise?

“What the data tells us is that the citizen does the financing here and the insurance in another house, I want to understand when we lost it”, he highlighted. Daniella also pointed out that Caixa needs to “stop being a product bank and be a customer bank”.

Image: rafapress/shutterstock.com