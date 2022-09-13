Holder for the first time, Gustavo Coutinho returns to score Sport’s winning goal and dedicates it to his father | sport

Gustavo Coutinho’s entry into the Sport’s starting lineup had been requested for some time by the fans, and it came to fruition this Monday, in the match against Bahia, at Ilha do Retiro. He corresponded with the winning goal by 1 to 0, which keeps Leão lit in the fight for the G-4 of Series B – sleeps in 6th, with 43 points, two of Vasco, 4th place.

Before the game, the striker said that when he enters the front, he usually performs better and scores goals. This Monday, he left his mark in the 20th minute of the second half, saving the team once again – he was also responsible for the 1-0 victory against Novorizontino, in the 27th round.

– It’s true, when we start playing, we have a little more time. Sometimes there’s a mistake from the opponent at the beginning of the game and we can take advantage of it. It wasn’t at the beginning of the game, it was in the second half, but that’s the merit of the whole team, who fought, fought until the end. The additions of Wanderson and Facundo also made the difference again and I can only thank them for that.

“We know the importance of this victory, we needed to win. At home we have a very good campaign. We need to get those points away. And that’s what we’re going to do.”

Against Novorizontino, the player dedicated the goal scored to his wife. This time, he went to his father, Sebastião:

– This goal goes to my father. My passing dad had a hard time last week. He was hospitalized for a while, he is still hospitalized but he is already much better. Thank God he is much better, he is recovering. God willing, he’ll be in the stands there, honoring us. Love you dad!

