How Coldplay’s Colored Wristband Works

In addition to the tired voice of Axl Rose and the punk beating of green Dayone of the highlights of the Rock in Rio were the bracelets of colored lights from the Coldplay. christenings Xylobandsthey have accompanied the band since 2012, on the tour for the Mylo Xyloto album, and create a visual effect that impresses and connects audience to artist.

Originally created by the company RB Concepts, the current version of the bracelet is developed by Canadian PixMob — a company that has also supplied the product to the American singer. Taylor Swift.

According to the company, they are used seven LED points on the bracelet – inside it there is a simple electronic circuit that allows remote control. They are controlled by an infrared signal, the same type as TV controls. The choice is justified: the infrared signal does not deteriorate with rain or smoke, which makes it ideal for outdoor entertainment events. The rain during Coldplay’s Saturday show is testament to the signal’s strength.

In an interview with the website PLSNShaheem Litchmore, lighting programmer at PixMob, explained how to trigger hundreds of thousands of bracelets at the same time.

“These wristbands are controlled by our grandMA3 light console and the signal is delivered via 40 infrared antennas strategically positioned and eight other movable heads that are part of the lighting equipment”.

Coldplay stood out at Rock in Rio with a colorful bracelet Photograph: Bruna Prado/AFP Photo

grandMA3 is a proprietary system that works with software that allows automation of lights. That is, the team can program everything that happens during the shows: from the colors that will be activated to the movements that the lights will receive throughout the audience.

However, part of the show is still dictated by the feeling of the band on stage, which has a voice when it comes to guiding how the audience should shine. “Although we run timecode, some moments of the show still require manual triggers. The band ‘keeps me on my toes’ by adding some spontaneous musical endings to songs here and there; so usually song endings and transitions to the next song in the setlist are triggered manually,” Litchmore explained to the site. PLSN.

Although LEDs have low energy consumption, wristbands have a lifespan of a few hours. The first versions of the Xyloband manufactured by RB Concepts had a battery life of about 18 hours – more than enough for a music show. PixMob, on the other hand, does not reveal the duration of its bracelet, but there is no point in taking it home: it will only work with the company’s software (although, on the internet, some people have managed to access the circuit and revive the bracelet – by dismantling the LED circuit and reprogramming).

Now, however, with the sustainability proposal, the wristbands must be returned to the organization at the end of each presentation — they are reused in other shows. In terms of the ecological footprint, the current bracelets are made of biodegradable plastic, created from sugar cane. The band stated that they would no longer perform if they could not use sustainable production in their shows.