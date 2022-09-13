How do I find the PIS number?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

The PIS (Social Integration Program) is a tax contribution made by companies, intended for workers in the private sector. It is through the PIS number that the employee has access to the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) and unemployment insurance.

For workers who wish to withdraw the FGTS, for example, it is necessary to have the PIS number at hand.

How to check the PIS number

Citizens who do not know the NIS number and wish to consult it can do so through various means. Generally, the PIS has the same number as the NIT and the NIS, so just look for it in the work card or on the CadÚnico (Single Registry) sheet.

It is also possible to check the PIS through the CTD application (Carteira de Trabalho Digital), or on the Meu INSS website. Here’s how to do both:

Querying the PIS through the CTD

Download the Digital Work Card app (available for Android and iOS); Log in to the system with your registration data on the Gov.br platform; Look for the “Contracts” option and then tap the “+” button on one of the contracts; Once this is done, the system itself will show you the details about the particular job you have selected; Among the data, the worker can check the number of his PIS/Pasep.

Querying the PIS through My INSS

Enter the My INSS website; Enter your CPF and tap “Continue”; When doing so, enter your password and click on “Login”; At the top of the screen, click on “My Registration”; At the end of the page, you will be able to access your NIS number, which also counts as PIS.

Now that you already have your PIS number in hand, don’t forget to write it down. It is worth mentioning that this number does not change, no matter if you have changed jobs or not, as the registration is done only once.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com