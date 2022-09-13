How much is a photo of a billionaire worth? Elon Musk’s Ex-Girlfriend Auctions College Pictures and Items

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on How much is a photo of a billionaire worth? Elon Musk’s Ex-Girlfriend Auctions College Pictures and Items 0 Views

A handwritten birthday card, necklace and 18 candid photos of Elon Musk they are for sale. The billionaire’s ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Gwynne, has decided to auction off the memories of their relationship from when they were at the University of Pennsylvania.

Tesla’s current owner’s records and other memorabilia are available on the RR Auction platform, dated between 1994 and 1995, and are still receiving offers.

Although the auction is headed by photographs, what most attracts the attention of potential buyers are the affective items. The birthday card — signed with “Love, Elon” — already has bids close to US$10,000 (approximately R$51,200 at current exchange rates).

Another highly requested item is the necklace that Musk gifted his then-girlfriend. The 14-karat gold jewel has an emerald from the Zambian mine owned by the billionaire’s father, Errol.

However, there is nothing controversial about Gwynne’s decision to sell the photos of her “ex”. The money raised from the auction will be used to pay her stepson’s college tuition.

In addition, because it is owned by his ex-girlfriend, Elon Musk cannot interfere in the sale of the items – unless the billionaire takes some of the pieces home. The auction runs until the 14th of September.

Beyond Musk: Billionaires’ Items Up for Auction

Auctioning items from billionaires such as Elon Musk is nothing new on the RR Auction website.

In August of this year, the company put Steve Jobs’ first Apple-1 prototype up for sale for almost US$ 680,000 (R$ 3.5 million, at the current exchange rate).

And now, a job application form signed by the 18-year-old Apple owner continues to receive offers until September 22. So far, eight bets have been placed and the bid has already reached more than US$ 45.7 thousand (R$ 233.8 thousand, at the current exchange rate).

*With information from Bloomberg

Tags

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Learn how to hire up to BRL 1,000 through the Caixa app in September

The Caixa Econômica Federal microcredit announced a few months ago is still available to Brazilians. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved