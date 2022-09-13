How much is it possible to earn on OnlyFans? See values

OnlyFans: Last week, the social network presented its 2021 financial results and reported that it had net income of $932 million (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

OnlyFans had net revenue of $932 million in 2021;

Content creators earned around $4 billion in revenue last year;

List of people who made the most money on OnlyFans in the past year includes both famous and anonymous.

OnlyFans, a platform for buying and selling adult content by subscription, continues to gain fans and earn a lot. Last week, the social network presented its financial results for 2021 and reported that it had net revenue of US$ 932 million, about R$ 4.8 billion, at the current price.

About content creators, the survey showed that they had revenues of around US$ 4 billion, the equivalent of R$ 21 billion. The result represents an increase of 115% compared to 2020.

The Statista platform took advantage of these results to survey who are the people who made the most money on OnlyFans last year. The list includes both famous and anonymous. Check the ranking produced by the portal Tecmundo:

1st place – Blac Chyna

In 2021 alone, the American model and socialite earned more than $20 million a month;

2nd place – Bella Thorne

The actress, who also stands out in the careers of businesswoman, model and director, earned US$ 11 million monthly in 2021, equivalent to R$ 57.73 million at the current exchange rate;

3rd place – Cardi B

The multi-award winning singer and rapper grossed around $9.34 million monthly during the year 2021;

4th place – Tyga

One of the few men on the list, the American rapper earned $7.69 million a month in 2021;

5th place – Mia Khalifa

The model and former porn star made $6.42 million a month from her OnlyFans page over the past year;

6th place – Erica Mena

The former model and professional dancer earned $4.49 million monthly in 2021;

7th place – Pia Mia

The American singer, actress and model is 25 years old and had a monthly income of US$ 2.22 million in 2021;

Keep reading

8th place – Safarie Samuels

The Jamaican-American rapper became known when he was part of the Hoodstars group, which also featured Nicki Minaj. Last year, his OnlyFans page raised about $1.91 million a month;

9th place – Megan Barton Hanson

The model, podcaster and columnist at Vice earned $1.06 million a month in 2021;

10th place – Jem Wolfie

The Australian YouTuber, model, and sports trainer earned around $900,000 monthly during the year 2021.