How much will Charles III earn as king and what is the value of the queen’s inheritance?

O King Charles III ascended to the throne of the United Kingdom in place of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who left her a very generous private fortune. The eldest son of the late monarch, he will inherit around 425 million euros (R$ 2.198 billion).

Under British law, inheritances over £325,000 are subject to a 40% inheritance tax. Thanks to a rule passed in 1993, Charles III will not have to give up part of what he received. The determination exempts from collection the assets passed from a sovereign, or from the consort of a sovereign, to the next monarch.

Other provisions set out in a 2013 government memorandum of understanding also ensure that the new king has his money private. In this way, your financial life is independent of that of the State.

Values ​​do not need to be disclosed. However, a list of the richest Britons drawn up by the newspaper Sunday Times shows the size of Elizabeth II’s fortune. According to the publication, the Queen had around 370 million pounds (R$ 2.209 billion) at the beginning of this year, 5 million pounds more than in 2021.

Much of this amount will be transferred to Charles III without any tax to the British government. The king, in turn, has riches valued at 100 million dollars (R$ 514 million).

annual sovereign grant

In addition to his mother’s inheritance, the monarch is entitled to an annual sovereign grant from the UK Treasury, corresponding to 15% of the Crown’s Treasury profits. The agreement to pay this “salary” to the monarchy has been in effect since 1760.

All the costs of the official engagements of the king and the first-line members of the royal family are covered by the grant, even the salary of the officials and the expenses for the maintenance of the palaces. The Crown Treasury reported net income of £312.7 million (R$1.862 billion) in the fiscal year to March 2022.

Crown Riches

Most of the wealth of British kings and queens is not personal wealth, but the assets held by the monarchy institution, such as land, jewelry and art. The Crown Jewels, which symbolically belong to the monarch, have an estimated value of 3 billion pounds sterling (R$ 17.91 billion).

Upon changing his title, Charles III gains the right to use the proceeds of the Duchy of Lancaster, a huge private estate of commercial, agricultural and residential property. In return, he gives up the Duchy of Cornwall, which will be transferred to his son William.