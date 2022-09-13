How to find out if a profile is fake on Facebook

Wanting to find out if a profile is fake on Facebook is common when we come across someone suspicious. After all, a fake profile can be created on the social network to promote fake news, scam other people and other harmful behavior.

The good news is that fake profiles can be discovered with a few simple observations. With a closer look, it is possible to notice that these users do not interact on the platform like ordinary people and tend to have typical behaviors of someone who is not genuine. Below are some tips for you to learn how to identify a fake profile on Facebook.

1. Review the profile picture

When accessing a profile on Facebook, eyes are first directed to the photo. A user who has few profile pictures can be suspicious, after all, our appearance tends to change a lot over time.

Other suspicious behavior includes adding celebrity photos, a perfect profile picture that looks like it was taken in a photo studio, or no profile picture. An important tip is to save the profile picture on your computer and drag it to the Google Images page. So you can find out if this image was taken from someone else on the internet.

Analyze the Facebook profile picture to discover a fake or genuine profile (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

2. Check the friends list

A genuine Facebook profile often connects with multiple people, whether they are acquaintances from where you live, co-workers, school or college. In this universe of possibilities, it is not natural for a profile to have few friends or even connect with people from distant countries.

See if the friends list is consistent with the profile (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

3. Explore the timeline

The timeline is one of the main places of interaction on Facebook. Normally, a genuine Facebook profile posts a lot of things about different subjects, or subjects that generate interest and engagement from other people. If an account has few publications, or very similar publications on a certain subject, it is possible that it is a fake profile.

Also check that the people interacting with the posts appear to be friends or close acquaintances. Very generic comments, such as compliments on appearance, do not denote that friendship can exist or even these people can know each other personally.

Check what the profile publishes and if there are interactions in the posts (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

4. Request video call

As a last resort, if you’re still suspicious of the profile you’re interacting with on Facebook, ask the person to video call you on Messenger — preferably using their cell phone. So you can be sure that the person really exists despite your distrust.

Start a video call with someone else’s Facebook profile (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

Ready! By following the steps above, you will be able to find out if a Facebook profile is fake or genuine. Always be careful with people you don’t know and are interacting with on the social network. Take necessary precautions before sharing data or arranging personal meetings.