How to have a monthly income of up to R$ 20 thousand with real estate funds

With monthly contributions, it is possible to earn an income of up to R$ 20 thousand after seven years of investment.

The simulation was performed by the Monett investment platform, at the request of the E-Investor

The projection considered the possibilities of extra income in the long term: from R$ 5 thousand to R$ 20 thousand monthly through the payment of dividends from the FIIs.

Living off an income and achieving the long-awaited financial independence may seem like a distant reality for many Brazilians. After all, retirement through public security is not always able to offer a comfortable standard of living.

A simulation performed by the Monett investment platform, at the request of the E-Investorshowed that it is possible to achieve this objective from an investment strategy focused on real estate funds.

With monthly contributions, it is possible to earn an income of up to R$ 20 thousand after seven years of investment. This projection depends on some variables, such as the monthly value of investments and the portfolio created to meet this objective.

From different monthly contributions, the simulation considered the possibilities of extra income in the long term: from R$ 5 thousand to R$ 20 thousand monthly through the payment of dividends from the FIIs.



According to Felipe Paletta, partner and analyst at Monett, the survey strategy was based on Monett’s recommended portfolio of FIIs, which has a more conservative risk profile and an average return of 10% per year. Comprised of 11 FIIs, a third of this portfolio is made up of paper funds that pay good dividends.

The remainder is divided between brick funds, but with greater exposure in the corporate slabs segment. “For the objective of extra income, the ideal is for the investor to be more conservative because the idea is to minimize the possibilities of sale and maximize the monthly dividends”, explains Paletta. In this way, he recommends that real estate funds with a bolder profile should stay out of the portfolio of those who opt for this strategy.

In addition to the income tax exemption for individual investors, financial educator Daniel Carraretto highlights another advantage of using real estate funds in the strategy of extra income in the future: the monthly payment of dividends.

“Stock dividends have a disadvantage compared to real estate funds for this purpose of living on income”, he says. However, this does not mean that the investor’s focus should be on paper real estate funds. On the contrary, experts recommend up to 40% exposure to this type of FII. The justification is due to the limitation of remuneration for quota holders.

“The brick fund remunerates the shareholder in two ways. The first one is through dividends and the second form of remuneration is with the appreciation of the properties that must be transferred to the value of the quota”, says Carraretto.

However, financial planning must also consider the standard of living that the investor will have in the future when reaching his goal. This projection, according to Leonardo Ozorio, director of institutional relations at Luz Soluções Financeiras, is one of the most difficult tasks for investors and also one of the most important for those who want to live on income in the long term.

“The first thing investors need to understand is how much their life costs today and how much their life will cost in the long run. It is important to divide this answer into two moments: before retirement and after retirement”, says Ozorio. The logic is due to changes in consumption and people’s standard of living over the years.

After retirement, for example, the value projected today may no longer make sense, as needs can change over the years. However, there are ways to avoid “calculation errors”.

The recommendation is that the investor review the financial plan once a year to see if the allocation strategy remains aligned with the same objectives. “This is the best way for investors to look at the context again and assess whether it makes sense to redo the objectives or not”, suggests Ozorio.

