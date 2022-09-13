“I discovered that I have”; Ex-BBB Slovenian Marques reports diagnosis of autoimmune disease

The model used social media to talk about the surprise she had when she found out about the condition.

Last Monday (12), former BBB Slovenia Marques used social media to vent. The influencer discovered that she has alopecia, an autoimmune diseasewhich causes hair loss and can be triggered by emotional factors.

In a sequence of stories on her Instagram profile, the model opened her heart and spoke of the surprise she had when she found out about the condition: “My people, and I, out of nowhere, found out that I have alopecia. Bro, I think I would run around, anxiety, all that… And it’s like a wheel, like that, without hair. Luckily I have a lot of hair, so doesn’t show up. But I have to go to the dermatologist to take care of it. Too crazy”said.

The former BBB confessed that until then she was unaware of the disease, but received a touch while doing her hair in the salon. “I didn’t even know it existed. I went to find out why I was in the salon, and then the girl spoke and took a picture to show. It’s a hair loss you have”.

Then Eslo lowered his head, showing the fault located at the top. The ex-sister, who participated in BBB 22, also said that she is treating the case with a specialist: “But now just go to the dermatologist, do the treatment and the hair goes back to normal in that region”, finished.