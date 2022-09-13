‘I got crazy’, says Bolsonaro about speeches about the pandemic

In April 2020, Bolsonaro said: ‘, , , man. Who talks about… I’m not a gravedigger, are you?’ (photo: YouTube/Play) President Jair Bolsonaro said this Monday (12) that he regrets certain speeches given during the Covid-19 pandemic and would not repeat them. The declaration takes place 20 days before the first electoral round, in which he is running for reelection, and was made during his participation in a pool of podcasts Dunamis, Hub, Felipe Vilela, Positivos, Luma Elpidio and Luciano Subir. According to the presenters, the target audience of the live was “young evangelicals”.

“I freaked out. The guys [imprensa] They were always on the receiving end and wanted to get me out of the loop”, he justified. Then, he expressed regret saying that he was not a “gravedigger” at the beginning of the pandemic. However, he continued advocating early treatment, which has already been proven to be ineffective against coronavirus.

“I would remove it because there was no vaccine”, he said when asked about the speech of the gravedigger. “I’m the head of the nation. I know that. I’m sorry. I wouldn’t say it again, I wouldn’t say it again. You can see that in the last year my behavior has changed. My chair is an apprenticeship”, he added.

In April 2020, Bolsonaro was asked about the 300 deaths on the day as a result of the disease and interrupted the journalist: “, , , man.

Since the arrival of Covid-19 in Brazil, the president has been the author of unhappy and insensitive sentences. In addition to talking about not being a gravedigger, Bolsonaro downplayed the illness to a “little flu” and “hysteria” and said that Brazil was a “country of sissies”.

He also said that he would not repeat that the vaccine would turn people into alligators and that he “dropped the ball” when he called his youngest daughter “weakened” because she was born a woman.

“The alligator was a figure of speech. If you take a picture I’m not mocking anyone like [William] Bonner meant”, he justified about a video in which he imitates people with shortness of breath and for which he was questioned on his Saturday in the Jornal Nacional.

BOLSONARO MISSED POSSESSION IN THE STF AND DELAYED PODCAST

The program started at 7:30 pm (Brasilia time), but it only started at 8:08 pm. His main opponent in this year’s elections, former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT), gave an interview to CNN Brasil this Monday at 8 pm.

The president was invited to take office by Minister Rosa Weber in charge of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), this Monday in Brasilia, but he chose to go to So Paulo to speak on the podcasts. With this, Bolsonaro broke a tradition of almost 30 years: the last Chief Executive to miss the highest office of the Court was Itamar Franco, who in 1993 did not attend the ceremony of magistrate Octavio Gallotti.

Due to disputes and as a sign of post-election dialogue, Rosa sent invitations to all presidential candidates – of these, only Soraya Thronicke (Unio Brasil) attended.

In Bolsonaro’s absence, the federal government was represented by Vice President Hamilton Mouro (Republicans) and ministers Ciro Nogueira (Casa Civil), Bruno Bianco (AGU) Anderson Torres (Justia) and Fbio Faria (Comunicaes).

In addition to them, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and former president José Sarney, the only former chief of the Executive to attend, were inaugurated. Also present were the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) Augusto Aras, the president of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association), Beto Simonetti, and all the ministers of the Supreme Court.