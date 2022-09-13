‘I pray they burn in hell,’ Britney Spears says of parents

Britney Spears shared an outburst about the relationship she had with her parents, in an audio on Instagram this Sunday, 11. In the publication, the singer says she “prays that they burn in hell”.

“It is extremely difficult for me to accept the fact that my family did this to me. To my mum and dad who sat and hid coffee from me at home for me to wake up and feel dead and scared, I will say it out loud and proud: I pray you both burn in hell.”

In the audio, she remembers when she was a child and had a breast cyst. Her parents made her undergo treatment as if it were cancer, but it wasn’t. In Spears’ view, they “were just being mean” and she felt “that my dad was trying to kill me.”

In another audio, Britney complains about how her children have behaved with her. Federline recently said in an interview that boys Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, were embarrassed by the things she posted on Instagram.

Singer Britney Spears Photograph: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/

She also shared that she was blocked by her children and admitted that she should have valued herself more in the relationship with the two. “I gave you so much attention it was pathetic.”