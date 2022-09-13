Iguatemi now owns 100% of one of its most important malls – 09/13/2022

Shopping mall operator Iguatemi (IGTI11), which manages assets aimed at the high-income public, announced that it will buy the 36% stake that Adeoti Empreendimentos Imobiliários owns in the JK Iguatemi complex. With this move, the company will hold 100% of the assets, compared to the current 64%, in a transaction valued at R$ 667 million.
As a form of financing for the deal, the company announced on the same day, through another relevant fact, the follow-on offering of 24.7 million units, assets composed of one common share and two preferred shares of Iguatemi. There is also the possibility that this quantity offered can be increased by up to 65%. The operation will be coordinated by BTG Pactual together with the banks Bradesco BBI, Santander, Credit-Suisse and Itaú BBA.
Based on the closing price of the Units on Friday (9) and the volume to be offered, the amount to be capitalized should fluctuate between R$495 million and R$815 million. The company closed the second quarter with a net debt of R$ 1.7 billion, resulting in a leverage measured by the net debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) ratio of 2.71 times.
The news is positive for Iguatemi, so I expect a positive impact on its share price (IGTI11) for the short term. The acquisition will increase the mall operator’s exposure to one of its most strategically valuable assets. Shopping JK has the second highest rent per square meter in the country, after Iguatemi Faria Lima, in addition to being the second largest source of revenue for the company.
The operation will still be submitted for ratification by its shareholders at the General Meeting to be convened in due course, as it is a relevant investment, as the company clarified.
Iguatemi’s units closed down 1.80% on Monday (12), quoted at R$19.64.