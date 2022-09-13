In The favorite, Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura) will end up answering a call from Halley (Cauã Reymond) and hear the voice of Donatela (Claudia Raia). He, in turn, will conclude that the ex-dondoca is alive, but will decide to prove it with his own eyes.

In scenes that will air soon, Silveirinha will go to Zé Bob (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and press the bell. Donatela will then open it and will be terrified to see the former butler. “You didn’t expect to open the door for me, did you? It’s amazing, you’re really alive. You, Donatela, always wanting to be smart, aren’t you? When you sent Halley to talk to me I felt like there was someone behind that commissioned text.” the rogue will say.

“Do you think I’m naive enough to believe Halley, an inexperienced boy trying to convince me at all costs?”Silveirinha will continue. “It’s Silveirinha, from Halley, from my son, that you took from me! That you took from my arms“, Donatela will counter.

Still in the sequence, Donatela will throw it in the face of Silverinha who knows that Flora is treating him like a dog: “And my son. You landed on the wrong horse”will say. “I’ll tell Flora everything, I’ll say you’re alive”, will threaten the former butler. Is he really going to tell Flora everything?

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.