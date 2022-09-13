‘I’m not leaving,’ Trump said after losing election, book shows

Former US President Donald Trump reportedly refused to leave the White House after the 2020 election defeat. According to an excerpt from the book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America”, to which CNN International had access, Trump said he was the winner and, therefore, would remain in place.

“I’m just not leaving,” Trump told an aide, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman’s book, which will be released Oct.

“We will never leave,” the former president told another employee, and asked, “How can you leave when you won an election?”

In 2020, when he lost re-election to Joe Biden, Trump refused to accept the result and repeated several times that he was “robbed”. As with the former president, his supporters did not recognize Biden’s victory, which led to the January 6, 2021, invasion of the Capitol, which ended with 5 dead and 140 police officers injured.

The NY Times reporter also wrote in the book that, initially, Trump seemed to recognize that he had lost the election. That’s because he would have consulted counselors to find out what had gone wrong and then stated: “We did our best” and “I thought we did it”.

The then president’s mood would have changed abruptly, when he said he would not leave the White House in January for Biden to move. At the time, witnesses saw him ask Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel: “Why should I leave if they stole it from me?”