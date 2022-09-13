In addition to the useful vote, what can define Lula’s victory in the first round

The positive oscillation of former president Lula (PT) in the Ipec poll, released on Monday 12, increased the possibility of victory in the first round. According to the survey, PT has 46% of voting intentions against 31% for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), 7% for Ciro Gomes (PDT) and 4% for Simone Tebet (MDB).

Contributing to the scenario, in addition to the stagnation of opponents, was the growth of the former president in the Northeast, where he went from 56% to 61%, and the little impact of 7 de Setembro outside the Bolsonarista bubble.

The PT assesses that the repercussion of the case of the purchase of real estate in cash by the Bolsonaro family put a brake on a possible recovery of the president in the survey. The party is now openly talking about useful voting so that the national election ends before the second round.

But there is, in Lula’s campaign, a current that bets on another factor for the dispute to end as soon as October 2, without the need for a direct confrontation with Bolsonaro.

Capital Letter found that the ex-president’s co-religionists received an analysis that takes into account what research experts call “embarrassed vote”. In this case, many voters who opt for Lula do not make their choice explicit so as not to commit to the nucleus of coexistence.

Given the degree of campaign violence by Bolsonaristas, a number of Lula voters prefer not to speak out. This is one of the PT’s main assets to win, for the first time, a national election in the first stage.