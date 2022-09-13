In Mar do Sertão, Tertulinho humiliates Zé Paulino/José and threatens: ‘Stay far away from my family’ | come around

In “Mar do Sertão”, Zé Paulino/José Mendes (Sergio Guizé) returned to Canta Pedra after being presumed dead ten years ago. Willing to do justice and invest in the region after he became rich in the oil sector, the former cowboy never ceases to be surprised. Afraid of losing the great love of his life and everything he has built since then, Tertulinho (Renato Góes) decides to pay a surprise visit to the businessman and throw many truths in his rival’s face:
“She loves me, Zé Paulino. Who do you think sided with her after your death? Not your death, after your disappearance? I mean, your escape…”, the colonel’s son shoots.
Zé Paulino/José listens to everything and mentions again that a stranger appeared when he was in a coma for months in the hospital. That’s when Tertulinho freezes.
In ‘Mar do Sertão’, Tertulinho (Renato Góes) humiliates Zé Paulino/José (Sergio Guizé) and threatens — Photo: Globo
“You can admit it, old man, you left an orphan. You left behind a woman who was traumatized by your disappearance, with the death of her mother. And there’s more, right?! If it wasn’t for me, your son, would have grown up without a father”, continues the colonel’s son.
The rich man tries to control himself and says good night to his rival, in an attempt to say goodbye. Tertulinho then takes the opportunity to make a threat:
“Stay far away from my family”
Tertulinho threatens José and demands that the businessman get away from his family. Timbó finds Maruan outside and takes him to sleep with him at the inn. Tertulinho argues with Candoca. José looks for the Colonel and offers to buy the lands that belonged to Dahomey. Timbó takes Maruan to be attended by Candoca, and the prince recognizes the doctor. The Colonel refuses to do business with José. Candoca gets angry with Tertulinho.
