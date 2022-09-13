In photos: King Charles III leads funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II

7 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, The funeral procession was accompanied by King Charles III; Princess Anne; the Duke of York, Andrew; and the Earl of Wessex Edward

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is already in St. Giles in Edinburgh, where thousands of people will be able to say their last goodbyes to the monarch, who passed away on Thursday (8/9) at the age of 96.

This is the second leg of a journey of ceremonies that will culminate in a state funeral on 19 September at Westminster Abbey in London.

The coffin was transported on Sunday (11) from Balmoral Castle, where the queen died, to Edinburgh. Then, he will go to London by plane, on Tuesday (13).

This Monday (12), there was a funeral procession from Holyroodhouse Palace to St. Giles, which will be open for 24 hours for the wake. The queen’s four sons accompanied the procession on foot — King Charles III; Princess Anne; the Duke of York, Andrew; and the Earl of Wessex, Edward.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Coffin left Holyroodhouse Palace towards St. Giles

Credit, Average PA photo caption, The monarch’s four children attended ceremonies in Scotland

Prince Andrew wore civilian rather than military attire as he lost his military honors earlier this year shortly before reaching a settlement in a US civil suit in which he was accused of sexual abuse.

Thousands of people crowded the streets of central Edinburgh to follow the procession, which lasted about half an hour. Many waited hours to get a good seat to say goodbye to the queen.

Credit, Average PA photo caption, An honorary mass was held at St. Giles

Credit, Reuters photo caption, British Prime Minister Liz Truss attends Mass in Scotland

Credit, Reuters photo caption, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla after Mass at Scottish Cathedral

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Queue around St. Giles

Credit, Reuters photo caption, A man watches the ceremony on TV at The Albanach pub in Edinburgh

The coffin was adorned with fresh flowers collected at Balmoral, including roses, freesias and rosemary, and was covered by the Royal Standard.