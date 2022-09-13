Inflammation in the intestine: see what causes and how to treat diverticulitis

With advancing age, it is natural that the body loses some functions or becomes more susceptible to some diseases. One of them is the diverticulitis, inflammation of the intestine that is common in the elderlybut that can be “anticipated” in people who are not in the habit of eating fibers.





in medicine, words ending with the suffix “ite” indicate inflammation. in the case of diverticulitis, is an inflammation of the diverticulawhich are small sacs located on the inner wall of the intestine, as explained by the gastroenterologist Tibério Medeiros, from the Jayme da Fonte Hospital.





“The presence of diverticula in large quantities in the intestine is called diverticulosis. When these bags become inflamed, we call it diverticulitis. This infectious process usually happens when a small amount of feces is retained, causing an imbalance of bacteria”, he detailed.









Habits that help





One of the reasons that can cause the accumulation of feces is a diet low in fiber, low water intake and a sedentary lifestyle. “Fibers cannot be digested and end up stimulating the intestine to work better, contributing to the faster elimination of feces”, he explains.





And a good amount of water helps in the hydration of the stool, preventing its drying. “When the feces get dry, they have more difficulty getting out, and this increases the risk of them getting accumulated”, completes the specialist. Regular practice of physical activity helps to maintain regular bowel movements, which ensures proper functioning of the organ.















treating the symptoms





The symptoms of diverticulitis are very similar to those of other infectious processes in the belly, such as pain, nausea, vomiting and fever. “In general, the patient usually refers to a pain in the lower part of the belly”, comments Tiberio.





According to the gastroenterologist, when the patient uses conventional analgesic medications for pain, and they persist, it is a warning sign. “If the pain continues after the medication, it is time to seek specialized assistance”, warns Medeiros, who adds: “Treatment usually involves antibiotics, rest and a lot of hydration. In milder cases, oral antibiotics, whose administration can be done in home. In moderate to severe cases, a hospital stay may be necessary for intravenous antibiotics.” Surgery or other situations may be indicated, but in a small number of cases.





