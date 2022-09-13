Innovation: companies that act as an alternative to health plans

Almost 70% of Brazilians do not have health insurance, according to a study carried out by the Credit Protection Service, and depend on the Unified Health System to receive care. If, on the one hand, waiting lines for public health care can take months, on the other hand, there is an opportunity for entrepreneurs to test new business models, using technology and relationships with clinics, laboratories, hospitals and pharmacies.

One of these businesses that emerged on this treadmill is Vidia, a platform that enables elective surgeries for people who do not have health insurance.

The so-called healthtech does this through partnerships with private hospitals, offering values ​​on average 40% more affordable compared to the market, and with many payment options. Among the procedures available on the platform are from unilateral cataract surgery at a cost of BRL 3,179 to abdominal liposuction for BRL 21,399, according to values ​​checked in September 2022.

Yesterday (12) the startup announced a fundraising of BRL 9 million in a Seed round, led by Caravela Capital, which also had the participation of K50 (USA), Preface Ventures (USA), Niu Ventures, Verve Capital, Aimorés Investimentos and Head & Heart (USA). This new contribution is added to the investment of R$ 4 million in a round led by the Canary fund, which invested in Loft, and followed by Aimorés and angel investors, the company was also accelerated by the innovation hub of Hospital Albert Einstein.

Coming from the technology sector, Thiago Bonini, founder of Vidia, chose to undertake in the health sector because he saw, in his words, “a sea of ​​problems and a sea of ​​possibilities”. The number of plan beneficiaries varies between 45 and 50 million in Brazil. At the same time, the sector is experiencing an increase in plan costs and few individual product offerings. On the other side are the hospitals that keep 60% of the time in the surgical centers unused.

Essentially, what the company does is negotiate packages with a fixed price and easy payment terms. “The hospital intends to form the package to increase its occupancy and the client is able to have predictability when hiring a service in a particular way”, says Bonini.

There are seven forms of payment available: card, pix, bank slip, financing, payment in installments, credit with guarantee and ‘crowd’. “Customers can, through our platform, open a crowdfunding to raise money from relatives and friends to perform the surgery”, says Bonini.

One of the people was Thiago Carrasco, a 31-year-old hairdresser, without health insurance, who suffered from a hernia for almost a year and was unable to receive care through the SUS. Carrasco was convinced by his boyfriend to make a donation and pay for the surgery. “I thought no one was going to donate, because people would think I was going to use the money for something else. But we managed to reach the value in a month and a half. “We completed the amount on a Tuesday, and the following Thursday I had the surgery,” he says.

Another company that operates in credit for the health and beauty sector is DrCash, which finances procedures, treatments and even medicines for patients in private clinics, pharmacies and dental offices.

Created in 2019, the company has already enabled 40,000 procedures and announced, in August, the launch of a specific credit line for high-tech cataract surgery. “Our goal is to give affordable credit to people who don’t have enough credit to have cataract surgery or who are not covered by health insurance plans and the SUS. The idea is to join forces to give the population the service it deserves”, says DrCash CEO and co-founder Gabriel Meireles.

Launched a year earlier, in 2018, Sami, which started offering business health plans for MEIs and small companies, expanded its operations to large companies in August and intends to end the year with a turnover of R$ 60 million. We are advancing an average of 10% per month, both in revenue and in new contracts”, says Vitor Asseituno, president of the company.

Having among its investors the funds DN Capital (UK), Redpoint eventures, Canary, Valor Capital Group and monashees, in 2020 the startup received the largest Series A investment in health in the history of Latin America, and, in 2021, with an extension of this investment , exceeded R$ 200 million raised.

This year, to contain the cash burn, the startup had to lay off 15% of its staff. Health manager Alice, who proposes an alternative to traditional medical insurance, also had to ‘resize’ her staff and laid off just over 60 employees months after receiving a contribution of US$ 127 million, about R$ 680 million, in a C series.

Investments for beginners

According to the Inside HealthTech Report, a study prepared by the District, startups that offer solutions focused on optimizing the management of clinics, hospitals and laboratories represent 28.44% of technology companies dedicated to health. Then, the two other categories that have a proportion above 10% are Access to Health and Telemedicine with 12.46% and 11.96%, respectively.

The survey also showed that, exceeding expectations, 2021 recorded US$ 44 billion in financing of innovation in health: an increase of almost 16 times compared to the first investments in the sector, in 2013. the study, incorporated in the investments made in the first half of 2022, since, although the numbers are not comparable to those of the same period of 2021, they surpassed all the financing of 2020.

And more: from 2020 to the beginning of 2022, the amount invested in the healthtech sector represents more than 70% of the total invested in the last decade. But in recent years, the type of investment has changed. While in 2021, most of the contributions (US$ 240 million) were made in series C, this year, so far, what concentrated most of the checks were the rounds in series A (US$ 51 million).

This year also saw the highest volume of investment in pre-seed rounds (US$7 million). One of the companies that received this type of capital was ProBrain, which creates technological solutions to stimulate auditory and cognitive skills and received a contribution of R$ 800 thousand.

Half of the money came from the initiative to promote research by the Sociedade Beneficente Israelita Brasileira Albert Einstein, Eretz.bio, which had already invested R$ 600,000 in the company. “We closely followed the evolution and indicators of ProBrain, and observing the growth and potential for scalability, we decided to carry out a follow-on in this round”, comments Rodrigo Bornhausen Demarch, Executive Director of Innovation at Einstein.

For the co-founder and CEO of ProBrain, Ingrid Gielow, the new round will contribute to the development of “innovative, accessible, democratic, scientifically validated technological solutions that impact people’s understanding, learning and communication”, and will enable the expansion of focus for people over 60 years old.

The startup’s development was what attracted the fund that signed the other half of the check: Bossanova. “The startups in which we invest go through an intense process to identify the best characteristics in the team and in the business and ProBrain has everything we are looking for. We welcome ProBrain to our portfolio of invested startups”, says João Kepler, CEO of Bossanova.

In addition to ProBrain, Bossanova Investimentos created, in partnership with Hospital Dona Helena, an investment committee focused on healthtechs.

The project was launched on the last day of August and will support health startups with the aim of supporting innovative solutions in the sector. According to Kepler, the launch of the committee speaks to the desire of both institutions to foster the healthtech ecosystem. “From this partnership, we have the opportunity to further democratize investment in healthcare startups and Hospital Dona Helena to advance its area of ​​innovation, together with Smart Money made possible by Bossanova”, says Kepler. The amounts invested per startup are between R$100,000 and R$500,000, and are defined by an investment committee.