Inquiry of Amounts Receivable is released again by the Central Bank? know more

After the success of the first phase of consultation of the Amounts Receivable System (SVR) of the Central Bank (BC), many people are waiting for when the second stage begins. Namely, this process came to inform customers who have made bank transactions in recent years about the possibility of having some money forgotten in their accounts. Now, the BC informs that some news will be inserted in the hope of going deeper into financial transactions. Want to know more details? Continue reading our article below.

Is the Amounts Receivable inquiry released?

And the saga continues when the consultation of the second phase of the SVR will be released. according to BC, the round scheduled to start on May 2 remains unannounced. At first, this postponement happened due to the strike of the institution’s servers that happened at the time and delayed all operations. However, the stoppage ended more than 40 days ago and since then there has been no further information about a new period for consultations. On the website itself (valorareceber.bcb.gov.br), there is a message explaining that the system remains suspended for improvement.

Changes are planned for the second phase.

Only in the first phase of SVRIn April of that year, the BC informed that there were BRL 8 million to be redeemed by citizens but only half of this was withdrawn. Now, it is expected that the rest will be returned in a second stage that should bring some changes such as the no need to schedule withdrawals of forgotten money, unlike the first stage. Therefore, if you find any amount to receive, the person can make the redemption on the spot.

In addition, the SVR intends to rely on new information passed on by financial institutions and this means that those who did not find amounts receivable can have a new chance as the data will be updated. That way, as soon as the system goes live, just access valorareceber.bcb.gov.br and log in with your CPF and date of birth.

Soon after, the SVR must inform if there is any money to be redeemed and will inform which bank must return, the amount and its origin. Then just click on the option “Ask here”to receive via Pix, or in the option “Request via institution” to match where you want to receive.

Forgotten values ​​in the salary bonus

Another money that workers may be entitled to and don’t know about is related to the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, which currently stands at around R$ 24.6 billion forgotten. Altogether, the expectation is that about 10.6 million workers in the country will be entitled to redeem the money, which is at an average of approximately R$ 2,300 per person.

It is worth noting that the group that has the right to the money is composed of those who performed work activities between 1971 and 1988, provided they worked with a formal contract at the time. The rule applies both to those workers in the public service and to those who were in the private sector.

In addition, the amounts were transferred from PIS/Pasep to FGTS, as the old PIS/Pasep fund is no longer active today. Therefore, the consultation can be done online through the FGTS app and more details can be seen at the address: https://fgts.caixa.gov.br/.

6 places that may have forgotten values

As receiving extra money is always a positive thing, especially in the current economic climate of the country, it is worth highlighting six places where citizens can have forgotten money and do not know it. In this sense, the first one is through the System of Values ​​Receivable from the Central Bank, as already mentioned.

However, there is also the possibility of having money available through PIS/Pasep, for example, for the base year 2019 and 2020, which thousands of Brazilians have not yet withdrawn.

Another available source is the FGTS, as there are many different types of withdrawal, more than 14, and citizens may end up forgetting to check it, as they think that the amount can only be taken in cases of unfair dismissal.

In addition, there is also the refund of Income Tax, whose last batch will be paid later this month, on September 30th.

The fifth option is by the INSS, in the case of those insured who requested the review of benefits and gained this right. Thus, the values ​​may be available and it is necessary to be attentive to be able to redeem them.

Lotteries can be another source of forgotten money, as people can win prizes and not check tickets, and the maximum redemption period is 90 days.

Needing money? Learn how to apply for in-app credit

Finally, if you are one of the millions of Brazilians in need of a value at the beginning of the month, stay tuned.

At this point it is possible to apply for a loan through the app, without even leaving home.

Namely, credit is available through Caixa Tem. According to the bank, it is possible to obtain the following values:

BRL 1,000.00 for individuals;

R$ 3,000.00 for Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs).

The good news is that to make this request it is only necessary to have an updated Caixa Tem account. Still, to make it easier, we’ll bring you the step by step to apply for a loan in the app:

Download the updated version of the Caixa Tem app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.caixa.tem&hl=pt_BR&gl=US ; Log into your account with your digital account data; Now, in the main menu, look for the option ‘Hire Caixa TEM Credit’; Answer all questions and confirm information; Now choose the amount you want to request; Select the credit payment date and the number of installments; Finally, enter your Caixa Tem password.

Finally, wait a few days for Caixa’s evaluation and check the response. The money goes into the account itself.

