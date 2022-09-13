Inter beats São Paulo and goes to the final of the Women’s Brasileirão

Inter secured their spot in the final of the Brasileirão Feminino by beating São Paulo 1-0 this afternoon (12), in a match valid for the return clash of the semifinals. The score was built with a goal by Maiara for the gaúchas, still in the first stage of the game.

With this result, the Coloradas will face Corinthians in an unprecedented decision in the national competition. The alvinegras won both matches against Palmeiras – the first 2-1 and the second 4-0.

The first meeting between São Paulo and Inter, in Beira-Rio, ended in a 1-1 tie, leaving the classification completely open for today’s match.

The final of the Brazilian Women’s Football Championship will be decided in home and away matches, held on the next two Sundays, the 18th and 25th. The times of the matches have not yet been defined. Corinthians will decide the second game at home because of the best campaign in the general classification.

important game

This was the first game of the São Paulo women’s team at the Morumbi stadium in this edition of the Brazilian Championship. Until now, the team had sent the matches at Arena Barueri and at CT de Cotia.

Mayara saves!

After a mistake in the departure of good colorada, Micaelly invaded the great area by the left and finished for the goal, but Mayara makes a great save. On the rebound, the striker fixed it to Rafa Travalão, who kicked over the mark.

Inter responds

Soon after, Maiara risked a good kick from the middle, Carla tried to hold, but ended up letting go. Luckily for the goalkeeper, the ball hit the post and didn’t go in. Almost a failure in Morumbi!

color advantage

Duda had the leftovers and made a cross at the second post. Bruna Benites stretched to adjust to the middle, and Maiara took it first, sending the ball over the opposing goalkeeper to open the score of the match. Goal in Morumbi!

Maiara, from Inter, celebrates her goal against São Paulo in the Women’s Brasileirão Image: ANDERSON ROMÃO/PHOTOPRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Tricolor pressure

The second stage was with São Paulo wanting a tie anyway. The players of the tricolor paulista started to have more possession of the ball in the defensive sector of Inter. Despite creating some chances, there were few shots and none of them led to great danger to Mayara’s goal.

The game became an attack against defense, as Inter took the advantage and closed their spaces.

Mayaraaaaa!

Inter’s goalkeeper was the name of the game! After Benites knocked Yayá down in the area, the referee awarded the penalty. Micaelly slipped at the moment of the kick and sent it in the middle of the goal. Mayara fell to the right and managed to defend with her foot, avoiding the equalizer.

Despite the archer’s great defense, the tricolor striker, with the fall, gave two touches on her charge and, if she hit the nets, the review would be done by VAR and the goal disallowed.

Unprecedented feat!

Inter will play their first Brazilian Championship final in the history of the women’s team. In addition, by being in the national decision, the club also guaranteed an unprecedented spot in the Women’s Copa Libertadores.

DATASHEET: SÃO PAULO 0x1 INTERNATIONAL

Reason: Women’s Brasileirão semifinal return game

Place: Morumbi Stadium in Sao Paulo

Date and time: September 12, 2022, at 5:30 pm (Brasília time)

goals: Maiara (25′ 1st – INT)

Yellow cards: Isabella (INT), Capelinha (INT), Maressa (SPO), Dani Silva (SPO)

SAO PAULO: Carla; Fernanda Palermo, Pardal, Thais Regina and Dani; Maressa (Duda Rodrigues), Yaya and Micaelly; Naná (Carol), Rafa Travalão and Shashá (Cocoa). Technician: Lucas Piccinato

INTERNATIONAL: Mayara; Capelinha, Bruna Benites, Sorriso and Isabela; Juliana, Duda Sampaio, Maiara (Isa Haas) and Fabi Simões; Millene and Lele (Tamara). Technician: Maurício Salgado