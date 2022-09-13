iOs 16 is released: see which iPhones will receive the update

The newest version of Apple’s operating system will be released globally today (12). iOS 16 will soon be available for download by iPhone users who have a smartphone model compatible with this version.

Understand better what improvements the new iOS 16 brings to devices and check out the compatible models to see if yours is on the list!

Compatible iPhones and How to Update

The new version of iOS arrives with some new features, including visuals, with a more modern design in the interface and in functions such as the lock screen. It also brings new functions, such as the ability to read text in videos.

One of the strengths of the new version of the system is precisely to bring a little more customization options, trying to escape a little from that totally closed system that were the initial versions of iOS.

Downloads and updates for iPhones will be officially released from 14:00 GMT. The news was revealed by the company itself last week as it launched the new iPhone 14 family.

According to Apple, iOS 16 will be available for the following iPhone models:

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS and XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

That is, if you have any of these models, you can now upgrade. For that, it’s very simple. As soon as the update is available, a recommendation to do the update should appear on the iPhone itself in a system notification.

Then go to the app Settings and then select the option General. There you will have the option to Software update, then just select it. The iPhone system will search for the latest available updates and when iOS 16 appears, just choose the option Install now.

As the update will be available from 2 pm, it may take a little longer to arrive for everyone, so if it doesn’t appear for you right now, try a little later.

New lock screen is featured in iOS 16

The new iOS 16 brings some new features to the devices, some with greater prominence. One of them is the new Lock Screen, which with iOS 16 will allow the user to make more of his face. It will allow each person to choose, in addition to the image, also the type of font, the widgets that will appear, and even smarter notification options.

Among the widgets available are some such as weather forecast, appointments, date, time zone, alarms, battery level, Activity circles, among others. The new system also allows the user to create different lock and task screens, with different applications and settings to use at specific times if necessary. It is worth mentioning that Focus mode works on all these options.

A small change from the lock screen is that it will now display notifications at the bottom of the screen instead of the top, in order to make information more organized.

Among other novelties are the possibility to edit a message you have just sent, undo a sending or even mark conversations as unread, email with improved search, more protection, maps with multiple stops, sharing keys from the Wallets app, Health updated, among many others.

Source: Apple