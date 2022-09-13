Ipec: 3 out of 4 Brazilians defend life imprisonment for heinous crimes | Policy

A survey Ipec (formerly Ibope) released on Monday (12), commissioned by Globo, points out that 73% of voters are in favor of life imprisonment for heinous crimes. Those who say they are against make up 20%, while those who are neither in favor nor against make up 4%. Another 3% did not respond or did not know how to respond.

A crime is considered heinous when it is practiced with cruelty and causes revulsion in society. In this type of infraction, there is no bail, pardon or amnesty. In addition, the accused must serve the beginning of the sentence in closed regime.

Torture, drug trafficking, terrorism, qualified homicide, robbery and rape, for example, are considered heinous crimes in Brazil.

2 out of 3 Brazilians advocate lowering the age of criminal responsibility

49% are against the death penalty and 42% are in favor

The defense of life imprisonment, which does not exist in Brazil, grows among residents of the South region (80%), people who consider the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) great or good (78%), and residents of the periphery (76%) .

Those against life imprisonment grow among residents of the Northeast (25% are against), people who consider the Bolsonaro government bad or terrible (24%) and evangelicals (23%).