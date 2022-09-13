Ipec: 80% of voters say they are determined to vote for president | Election poll

Research Ipec (formerly Ibope) released this Monday (12), commissioned by Globo, points out that 80% of Brazilian voters say they have decided who they will vote for president this year. Those who say they can still change their vote are 20%.
The most decisive voters are those of ex-president Lula (PT) and the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).
Among those who say they will vote for PT, 86% say the choice is final. Among those who chose Bolsonaro, 84% say they have already decided.
More than half (52%) of voters for Ciro Gomes (PDT), however, say they can still change their vote. He appears in third place in the first round stimulated poll.
Ipec also points out that voters for other candidates are less decisive: 60% say they can still change their vote.
The number of fully decided in this survey is one percentage point higher than in the previous survey, on September 5, when 79% said they were decided.
The survey heard 2,512 people between September 9 and 11 in 158 municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The research was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the code BR-01390/2022.