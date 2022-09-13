Ipec: 80% of voters say they are determined to vote for president | Election poll

Research Ipec (formerly Ibope) released this Monday (12), commissioned by Globo, points out that 80% of Brazilian voters say they have decided who they will vote for president this year. Those who say they can still change their vote are 20%.

The most decisive voters are those of ex-president Lula (PT) and the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Among those who say they will vote for PT, 86% say the choice is final. Among those who chose Bolsonaro, 84% say they have already decided.

More than half (52%) of voters for Ciro Gomes (PDT), however, say they can still change their vote. He appears in third place in the first round stimulated poll.

See other research data:

Ipec also points out that voters for other candidates are less decisive: 60% say they can still change their vote.

The number of fully decided in this survey is one percentage point higher than in the previous survey, on September 5, when 79% said they were decided.