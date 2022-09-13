Ipec: Lula goes from 44% to 46%, and Bolsonaro remains with 31% | Election poll

Ipec survey released this Monday (12), commissioned by Globe , shows the former president Squid (PT) with 46% of voting intentions and the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with 31% in the election for the Presidency of the Republic in 2022.

In relation to the previous survey by Ipec, of 5 September, Lula fluctuated within the margin of error, up or down two percentage points — before he had 44%; Bolsonaro remained with the same percentage as then.

According to IPEC, the result indicates a scenario of stability in the dispute.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) comes next, with 7% of intentions. In the previous poll, he had 8% — also a fluctuation within the margin of error. Simone Tebet (MDB) remained with the 4% of last week’s Ipec.

Felipe d’Avila (New) and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) remained at 1%. Vera (PSTU), Constituent Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP), Father Kelmon (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) were mentioned, but they do not reach 1% each. Pablo Marçal (Pros) was not included in the IPEC survey because the TSE rejected his candidacy.

Stimulated voting intention

The survey heard 2,512 people between the 9th and 11th of September in 158 municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-01390/2022.

Research shows that Lula is doing better:

among those who negatively evaluate the Bolsonaro administration (it was 75% to 76%);

among those who live in the Northeast (61%, compared to 56% in the previous survey);

among families with a monthly income of one minimum wage (55%, compared to 56% in the previous survey);

in households where at least one person receives assistance from the federal government (55%, compared to 50% in the previous survey);

among people with elementary education (55%, against 54% in the previous round);

among Catholics (52%, against 50% previously);

between blacks and browns (50%, compared to 47% in the previous survey).

Bolsonaro is doing better:

among those who think his management is great or good (82%, against 79% on September 5th);

among evangelicals (48%, up from 46% last week);

among those who live in the South (41%, compared to 39% last week) and Central-West (39%, compared to 40% in the previous survey);

among men (remains with 36%);

among those who have secondary education (continues with 35%).

Ipec also surveyed the intention to vote in the second round. Lula wins by 53% to 36% in the researched scenario. The institute says it is not possible to say at this moment whether or not PT can win the election in the first round.

In the spontaneous response, in which the names of the candidates are not shown, the numbers of Lula and Bolsonaro remain close to the stimulated. Lula has 44% (compared to 42% on 5/9) and Bolsonaro, 30% (same rate as in the previous survey).