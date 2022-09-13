Ipec: Lula has 46% of voting intentions and Bolsonaro, 31%

Former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 7%, compared to 4% for senator Simone Tebet (MDB); survey was carried out between the 9th and 11th of September

Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro and Tebet are the most competitive candidates in the 2022 presidential race



O ipec (formerly Ibope) released this Monday, 12th, its most recent survey of voting intentions for the presidential elections that will take place on October 2nd. According to the institute, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) remains in the lead in the race for Palácio do Planalto, with 46% of voting intentions. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is seeking re-election, has 31%. Exactly 20 days before the first round, the gap between the two main candidates grew from 13 to 15 points. the former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) has 7%, compared to 4% for the senator Simone Tebet (MDB). Political scientist Luiz Felipe d’Avila (Novo) and Senator Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) have 1%. Vera Lúcia (PSTU), José Maria Eymael (Christian Democracy), Léo Péricles (Popular Unity), Father Kelmon (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB) were mentioned, but did not reach 1% each. Coach Pablo Marçal (Pros) was no longer included in the survey because the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) rejected his candidacy. Blanks and nulls are 6%. Another 4% did not know how to respond.

In the latest poll, released on Monday, 5th, the PT candidate had 44%, compared to 31% for the country’s president, which indicates a scenario of stability, since the PT candidate’s oscillation occurred within the margin of error. . The pedestrian, in turn, had 8%, against 4% of the emedebista. With the scenario pointed out earlier this week, Lula reaches 51% of valid votes, against 35% for Bolsonaro. If the election were today, therefore, the former president would be elected in the first round.

The survey released on Monday, 12, heard 2,512 people between the 9th and 11th of September in 158 municipalities. The research was carried out after the holiday of September 7th, and captures the impact of Bolsonarista demonstrations held in several cities in the country, especially in Esplanada dos Ministérios, in the Federal District, in Copacabana, in Rio de Janeiro, and on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, on the 7th of September, the date of the commemoration of the bicentennial of the Independence of Brazil. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level. The research was registered at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under protocol BR-01390/2022.

second round

Ipec also brought a simulation of an eventual second round between Lula and Bolsonaro. According to the institute, the PT candidate wins by 53% to 36%. In the poll on Monday, 5th, the PT had 52% – the country’s president maintained the same level.

Spontaneous search

In the spontaneous poll, when the names of the candidates are not presented, Lula has 44% of the votes; Bolsonaro, 30%. The numbers show how the two main candidates for the Palácio do Planalto have a convinced voter, since the indices of the spontaneous scenario are similar to the stimulated one. Ciro Gomes has 5% and Simone Tebet, 2%.

Rejection

Also according to IPEC, half of the Brazilian electorate (50%) rejects President Jair Bolsonaro and would not vote for the PL candidate at all. Lula’s rejection rate, according to the survey, is 35%. In relation to the previous survey, the current head of the federal executive grew by one point, while the PT fell by one point – both movements occurred within the margin of error, of two percentage points, more or less. Since the series began on August 15, Bolsonaro has seen his rejection increase from 46% to 50%, while Lula’s has gone from 33% to