Ipec releases new poll for president today – Politica

The new Ipec (formerly Ipobe) poll on the presidential race will be released on Monday night (9/12). The survey contracted by the Group The globe, The survey listens to 2,512 people between the 6th and 12th of September. The margin of error of two percentage points

In addition to voters’ preference for the presidential race, the questionnaire also includes questions about the decision to vote, whether it is final or not, and the assessment of the Bolsonaro government.

According to Ipec, questions related to moral values, sexual orientation, and terms such as “modern/progressive” or “traditional/conservative” will also be asked.

