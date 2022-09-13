IPEC releases new presidential poll this Monday

Ipec (formerly Ibope) publishes new research on the presidential race on Monday night (12). The survey is contracted by Grupo Globo.

In addition to voters’ preference for the presidential race, the questionnaire also includes questions about the vote decision, whether it is final or not, and the assessment of the Bolsonaro government.

IPEC also elaborated questions related to “moral values ​​and attitudes towards issues such as equality between men and women, sexual orientation or the roles of each family member”, asking the interviewee if his position tends to be more “modern/progressive” or “traditional/conservative”.

:: Ipespe: Lula remains stable and leads with 44%, against 36% for Bolsonaro, who rises within the margin ::

The survey listens to 2,512 people between the 6th and 12th of September. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points and is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under number BR-01390/2022.

Last Ipec search

The latest national survey by IPEC published on September 5 showed former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with 44% and current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with 31%.

In the same poll, former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) and senator Simone Tebet (MDB) appeared, respectively, with 8% and 4%.

Lula was technically tied with the sum of all the other candidates, within the margin of error (44% to 45%), which pointed to a lack of definition as to whether or not a possible second round would take place.

According to the Ipec survey, the percentage of whites/nulls was 7%, and those who didn’t know or didn’t give an opinion reached 6%. The other candidates did not reach 1% of the voting intentions.

